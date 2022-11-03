Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Eric Sorensen visits Peoria ahead of general election
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — In the race for the 17th Congressional District, Democratic Candidate Eric Sorensen was in Peoria Sunday. Sorensen met with other district leaders and volunteers at the Peoria County Democratic Party headquarters. He spoke on his support of woman’s rights, job security, and availability along with...
Central Illinois Proud
BloNo voters ride free on Election Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Connect Transit announced Friday they will once again be offering zero-fare rides on Election Day, in their attempt to lessen barriers of getting to the polls for Bloomington-Normal voters. According to a press release sent Friday, a lack of personal transportation led to a 20%...
wcbu.org
Public weighs in on limits for Peoria cannabis dispensaries
Should the city limit the amount of dispensaries in Peoria? Should further zoning regulations and distance limitations for dispensaries be put into place? Citizens showed up to two public input meetings this week to voice their opinions on these questions. Donny Henry, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Peoria County...
aledotimesrecord.com
‘Biased and defamatory:’ Fake, inaccurate newspapers target Dem officials, Illinois voters
Political mailers have been commonplace in election years, telling voters who or who not to support and where they stand on the issues. However, in recent weeks, a similar albeit alternative form of dissemination has occurred throughout Sangamon County in the lead-up to Election Day. Designed in the format of...
Herald & Review
'Real news'? Flood of partisan publications hit Central Illinois mailboxes
DECATUR — When Jackie Bullard retrieved her mail earlier this week, she found what appeared to be a local newspaper amid the ads and flyers. The free publication arrived under the banner “Macon Reporter” and promised “Real data. Real value. Real news.”. But when Bullard looked...
wglt.org
McLean County reports another COVID death; stays at low transmission
New coronavirus cases held steady in McLean County in the last week, while the county continues to have low COVID transmission, according to Centers for Disease Control guidelines. McLean County saw a slight drop in COVID hospitalizations and one additional death. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) announced Friday the...
Central Illinois Proud
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
Central Illinois Proud
Easterseals of Central Illinois renames building after longtime president and wife
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easternseals of Central Illinois held its 32nd Annual Tribute Dinner Friday night at the Peoria Civic Center. It is a nonprofit that offers resources to children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs. This year’s tribute honorees were Steve and Morene Thompson. Steve served...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal council to consider $500K anti-violence grant application
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Normal Town Council will be asked to approve a $500,000 grant application aimed at preventing violence. The grant comes from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and town staff said it will improve crime prevention at the police department through technology, protective equipment and officer training.
1470 WMBD
WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty
PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you qualify to receive free COVID tests?
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Some residents in Peoria and across Illinois will qualify to receive free COVID-19 tests through a new partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Rockefeller Foundation. The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity RF Catalytic Capital and its Project ACT (Access COVID Tests) will work...
Decatur man arrested, accused of voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man was arrested on Wednesday after the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation revealed he engaged in voter fraud during the primary election. David Badon is accused of violating the Illinois Election Code by voting twice, a Class 3 felony in the State of Illinois. Officials said Badon […]
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
Galesburg PD investigating 2 shootings
Galesburg police are looking for leads in a pair of shootings early this morning. Officers were first called to the 400 block of E. Berrien Street at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 6 and found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second incident […]
25newsnow.com
New World War ll Memorial placed in Bloomington
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new bronze memorial plate is now on display at the McLean County Museum of History to mark the 25th anniversary of the original memorial for the veterans of World War II. More than $80,000 was gifted to the museum to create the new bronze...
1470 WMBD
“George” makes the big screen
PEORIA, Ill. – The story of the man behind one of the most iconic businesses in downtown Peoria is getting the big screen treatment. That business is George’s Shoeshine, and owner George Manias — both the subject of the film “George,” by Matt Richmond. Richmond...
wcbu.org
Groups hope to maximize potential of the Peoria area port designation
Stakeholders from several organizations are looking to determine the best ways to maximize the economic potential of the Illinois River, in and around Greater Peoria. The efforts stem from last year’s federal designation of the Illinois Waterways Ports and Terminals Port Statistical Area, which incorporates a 175-mile stretch of the river – from Havana to LaSalle-Peru – and opens access to significant infrastructure funding across 10 counties.
25newsnow.com
Local business plans for expansion after experiencing flooding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After flooding caused damaged to the facility, a local business is expanding its location in East Peoria. Back in September, a water main break caused flooding at Ashely Furniture on Knoxville. About 75% of the product on the show room floor had to be removed,...
nowdecatur.com
Several Central Illinois Businesses Featured in the 2022 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide
Several Central Illinois businesses are featured in this year’s Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide from the Illinois Office of Tourism. The list, first published in 2016, highlights small businesses around the state to encourage people to shop on Small Business Saturday on November 26, 2022. “Supporting small businesses is...
