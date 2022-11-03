ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Things to Do: Thrifting in mid-Michigan

By Tianna Jenkins
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025MgJ_0ixgkhkn00

For some people. it's a lifestyle. For others, it's just a way to collect cool things. Thrifting is also a way for you to save some money and look good while you're doing it. Here's a look at two thrift shops in the area you should check out.

Thriftique
Nestled along South Washington Avenue in REO Town filled with antiques and childhood treasures, you'll find Thriftique .

"A little more boutique, antique collectible unique mixed in but also have a thrift feel," owner Atalie Buycks said.

Buycks says when you walk inside, you have to take it all in and take your time to find the hidden gems calling your name.

"I want people to touch things, turn it over, pick it up. You have to put your hands on things. Yeah, look at the bottom, turn it around. Look at the back. It's all a part of real goods a good thrifter," Buycks said.

And boy are there a lot of things in this store that will have you ready to drop some cash.

Like jewelry, knickknacks, houseware, antiques, collectibles, small furniture and fabulous clothes.

"Clothes for everybody fashion is my passion," Buycks said.

And there's even a clearance section, and they have affordable prices.

"I always have a sale at Thriftique, you will never come here and not find something," Buycks said. "The experience is the most important part at Thriftique. We certainly want you to have a good time whether you're buying anything or not."

The store is open Thursday through Saturday.

For more details, click here .

Thift Witch
Halloween might be over, but tucked away in Old Town, Thrift Witch is making it last year round.

"It's like visiting a thrift store on Halloween in a time machine," owner Tiesha King said.

And if you love dark macabre, this store is for you. When you walk in, your eyes are drawn to the paintings on the wall and the bright colors.

"You'll find oddities, weird antiques, cool local art from people that only get a spotlight during Halloween, but you can find a lot of Gothic kind of themes," King said. "Anything from jewelry that's handmade or just assembled in a Gothic sort of way to handmade dolls, hand knitted dolls, wet specimens you know insect displays different things like that."

The shop also has toys that just bring back childhood memories and vintage clothing that will make you want to bust out your best model walk on a Halloween runway.

Prices of these gems are affordable.

The store prides itself on being inclusive

"We want to make sure that the doors are open for everybody," King said. "We also have the dark art market next door, which is a small business incubator. So there's three small businesses and it rotates from time to time."

Thrift Witch is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more details, click here .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

Five of The Best Grocery Stores In Lansing

The Thanksgiving holiday kicks off the biggest shopping time of the year. Cooking that meal takes a lot of groceries. It is typically the one meal a year that people go above and beyond what they would normally buy. Fresh matters. The best meats and produce are a must. So it is a good thing that we have some pretty solid grocery choices.
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

Silver Bells set for downtown Lansing

LANSING, MI — Crews from the Lansing Board of Water and Light have been stringing lights and decorations this week on the state Christmas Tree – a 63-foot blue spruce harvest in St. Johns – in downtown Lansing. The tree will be lit during the 38th annual Silver Bells in the City celebration on for Nov. 18.
LANSING, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

LeBoutique in downtown Howell looking for a new owner

LeBoutique Upscale Resale, a huge retail attraction in downtown Howell for two decades, is looking for a new owner. The shop, located at 115 E. Grand River Ave. in downtown Howell, has long been a favorite of shoppers, selling high-end designer fashion items and some home accessories. Owner Mary Ann...
HOWELL, MI
100.5 The River

How Much Is Bronner's Light Bill?

Every night from dusk to dawn, around 100,000 lights shine on the outside of the Bronner's property. Their drive is only about 1/2 mile, in length. That's a LOT of lights. Then, consider the inside of the store -- they display or sorts of lights -- municipal (the big stuff that hangs on street poles and the sides of buildings) and hundreds of decorated trees, window decorations, lighted figures + heating & cooling the building. Bronner's average electric bill is $1,250 per day. That's around $37,500 per month and approximately $450,000 per year. (We thought our bills were high, right?)
FRANKENMUTH, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Why does Christmas season start the day after Halloween now?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas time is here - or at least that’s what you’d think walking into any store right now. Stores are decking the halls with their holiday inventory earlier this year hoping shoppers, worried about inflation, will start buying sooner. Have you noticed Christmas decor...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Humane Society seeks dog food, treat donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the giving spirit and have a soft spot for furry friends, the Capital Area Humane Society needs a few items. The shelter is looking for liquid laundry detergent, soft dog treats, dog food and more. They said they will accept any brand and any size.
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
MLive

New butterfly mural in Jackson is a Bright Walls ‘encore’

JACKSON, MI – The Bright Walls Mural Festival may be over, but a brand-new mural can be found in downtown Jackson. A new mural featuring a butterfly, specifically a red-spotted purple, is featured on the side of 131 S. Mechanic St. Originally, the artist Mantra of France, was planning to attend the festival back in September, but due to an expired visa, they had to push back his arrival dates, said Clay McAndrews, Jackson’s Bright Walls founder and co-director.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Code compliance cracks down on 'Eyesore' property

Wednesday, Nov. 2 — The property highlighted as City Pulse's "Eyesore of the Week" last week was swiftly targeted by city of Lansing code compliance officials. Scott Bean, a spokesperson for the city, said that after the story appeared on Oct. 26 about 1702 Linval St. in Lansing, city code compliance officers visited the property. After inspecting the red-tagged home, the officer knocked on the door of a camper in the driveway of the home.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Shelters face capacity crisis as ‘pandemic pets’ get abandoned

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s called “pandemic dog.”. It is a phenomenon not fully understood, but animal shelters are taking the brunt of the responsibility. After an increase in animal adoptions during the pandemic, there is now an overwhelming number of dogs being dumped, abandoned, and abused. Local shelters...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy