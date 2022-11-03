ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander's Hodag voted best high school mascot in the U.S.

By Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWH0I_0ixgkbSR00

Rhinelander High School's Hodag mascot was voted the best high school mascot in the country, according to voters in a poll from SBLive Sports.

Anyone could vote in the poll, which closed on Tuesday.

According to the poll results, the Hodag received about 63 percent. That's compared to Idaho's Shelley Russets in 2nd place, West Virginia's Poca Dots in 3rd, and Oklahoma's Muskogee Roughers in 4th, among others. The Hodags bested 11 other teams in total.

“The Hodag means so much to the Rhinelander area,” said Lauren Sackett, Executive Director of the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, in a statement Thursday. “He’s a symbol of our community. A legend that’s been part of who we are for more than 130 years. And he represents the legendary future we have, where we continue growing our community as a place people are proud to live and visit.”

A hodag is a mystical creature from American folklore. It is often described as resembling a bull-horned animal with spikes going down its back.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, parole, and pardons

(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor. Marathon County homicides. During...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin

NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Wausau woman reported missing found overseas

UPDATED: A Wausau native and Newman High School graduate reported missing in Washington, D.C. has been found in Qatar, family members report. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been released. Her family says she is safe. See our earlier reporting below. A 24-year-old Wausau woman has been reported missing...
WAUSAU, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy