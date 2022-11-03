Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 5, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Kiski Township toy and gift collection to benefit local children.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Veterans Day events in the A-K Valley
Veterans Day events open to the public throughout the Valley include:. • The 19th annual Apollo Area Veterans Day service will be at noon Friday in Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave. The Rev. Thomas Holmes, the Armstrong County American Legion Honor Guard, Memory Makers Dove Release and funeral directors Norman Connors and James A. Kunkle will participate. Details: 724-478-1244.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fellowship: Thanksgiving dinner, Sunday services and more at Sewickley area places of worship
Shabbat Morning Services are held every Saturday at 10 a.m. in person and on Zoom. Beth Samuel Jewish Center is at 810 Kennedy Drive in Ambridge. For more information, visit bethsamuel.org. Christ Church at Grove Farm. Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11:15 a.m. (modern). Christ Church at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
‘We just crossed $40,000’: Festivities in Carnegie celebrate nonprofit’s record year for fundraising
As with most aspects of life, battling a debilitating disease takes money, and quite a bit of it. Thanks to the generosity of more than 230 donors, Mark Christman was able to share some especially good financial news on behalf of the cause he supports. “This is a big shock...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Art events, spaghetti dinners, craft shows, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
cranberryeagle.com
Stand Down event sees needs of vets addressed
BUTLER TWP — Veterans of all ages, backgrounds and military branches swarmed the General Butler Vagabonds Center on Friday morning to learn about services that may assist them, collect giveaways and enjoy a delicious hot meal. The 7th annual Stand Down event saw the huge banquet hall off Whitestown...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
Family of Darlene Harbison continues search in Cabot today
CABOT, Pa. (KDKA) - A search party in Cabot today will attempt to find a woman who has been missing for nearly two months. Darlene Harbison was last seen on September 11. Last month, a search party scoured the woods in Indiana Township. RELATED STORIES:Family of missing Frazer Township woman asks community for help with search'We want to find the answers:' Family of Darlene Harbison to continue search today'I won't quit': Family of missing woman Darlene Harbison to expand searchAllegheny County Police detectives believe her ex-boyfriend, Eric Gibbs, is responsible for her disappearance. Gibbs was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township. Her family said they aren't giving up until they find her. "Faith and prayers is what gets me through it, all the people who say they are praying for us and the family, that's the only thing I have to hang on to," said Charlotte Ruediger, Harbinson's mother. If you know anything about her disappearance, you're asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Schake family can trace roots back to Hill's Church founding in Murrysville
The Emmanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Murrysville often goes by the much shorter moniker of Hill’s Church. On Oct. 23, more than 100 people who can trace their lineage back to one of the men who donated the land for the church gathered there for a reunion.
Pittsburgh's Christmas tree arrives at City-County Building from Springdale's former St. Alphonsus Church
On an early November day when temperatures were expected to approach record highs near 80, it was beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in Springdale. A crew from the City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division was on the campus of the former St. Alphonsus Church on Saturday morning to cut down a 40-foot blue spruce planted in an area where the church’s rectory burned down.
wcn247.com
Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of
WCN 24/7 · Pizza shop in town that many are unaware of. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa— Growing up with Augustine’s pizza as a staple in my house had me mind-blown when I realized Chubby’s was using their recipe. Chubby’s is a family-owned restaurant located right outside of Westminster College’s campus, owned by Anthony “Skip” Ross, Vito Cialella, and Ron Nicholson. They got their recipe from Frank Augustine, who owns the popular Augustine’s pizza. Unfortunately, Augustine’s pizza shop had burnt down around 2014. Skip wanted to reincarnate the fresh Augustine’s pizza into Chubby’s pizza.
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
Approval sought for auto repair shop in downtown New Kensington
Mike Smith was looking for more room for his auto repair business, Ar-Ken Automotive, when he moved from Constitution Boulevard to Fifth Avenue in New Kensington earlier this year. The space accessed from the back of 649 Fifth Ave. gave him another good 500 square feet, which he said was...
Financing wrapped up for new Irwin senior apartments
Construction for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s proposed 50-unit senior living community in Irwin is expected to begin Dec. 10. Housing authority Executive Director Michael Washowich said financing for the $14 million project will be complete next month, setting the stage for a 16-month construction period that is slated to be wrap up in May 2024.
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
977rocks.com
Longtime McDonalds Employee Recognized For Decades Of Service
A longtime employee at an iconic Butler establishment was honored for her nearly 50 years of service yesterday. Judy Yanul has worked at local McDonald’s Restaurants for the last 46 years. Most recently she has served as the first assistant and department manager for the McDonald’s at the Clearview Mall.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 6, 2022
Ian Richard Fields sold property at 622 East Drive to Barret and Millie Rea for $2,500,000. Jonathan Yee sold property at 455 Maple Lane to Wesley Moschetto for $2,000,000. Neill Barker sold property at 502 Woodland Road Ext. to Todd and Meredith Bronson for $1,250,000. Franklin Park. Andrew Richardson sold...
wtae.com
Inside Pittsburgh's homeless camps with Light of Life Rescue Mission
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is expected to remove homeless encampments within the second week of November. Before that happens, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 went out with the Light of Life Rescue Mission as they do their outreach to homeless people. See the video above for the full story. Light of...
Pittsburgh officials hoping to move homeless people from encampments to new shelter
As a new shelter is scheduled to open in Downtown Pittsburgh in the coming weeks, officials said they are hoping to move homeless people from encampments to the new site. Dubbed Second Avenue Commons, the 45,000-square foot, five-story facility will have 43 single-room apartments and operate year-round. It will be open to adults and their pets and belongings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dispatcher: 2 injured in shooting at Beaver County shopping plaza
Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a Beaver County shopping plaza, according to a county 911 dispatcher. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at the Center Township Walmart plaza, on Broadhead Road near Monaca. Center Township police issued a Facebook announcement shortly after 8:30...
