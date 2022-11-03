AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Coronado’s loss and a win over Monterey, the Amarillo High Sandies are officially in the playoffs. The Sandies beat Monterey 35-14. Running back JQ Ervin scored the opening touchdown, giving him three in the first five quarters since he’s returned to the field for Amarillo High. The Sandies came out of the open week considerably healthier and won the final two games of the season to help propel them into the postseason.

