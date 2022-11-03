ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDA

AC to host gaming event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting the 2022 Extra Life: Gaming for Charity event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow. Family, friends and children are invited to the event, which runs 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in AC’s College Union Building on the Washington Street campus.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Certified health care navigators will be available to assist with applying, enrolling, and understanding Medicaid and Marketplace health insurance. Tracy Lee of Panhandle Community Services says the community should...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave; The Northern Lights

The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured. The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Updated: 11 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: AFD fully staffed for...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Roosevelt County Courthouse closed today due to overnight water leak

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened overnight. All other County offices will be open for business today during regular hours. Early voting will be available at the Jake Lopez Building from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Sandies officially clinch playoff berth with win and Coronado loss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Coronado’s loss and a win over Monterey, the Amarillo High Sandies are officially in the playoffs. The Sandies beat Monterey 35-14. Running back JQ Ervin scored the opening touchdown, giving him three in the first five quarters since he’s returned to the field for Amarillo High. The Sandies came out of the open week considerably healthier and won the final two games of the season to help propel them into the postseason.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon can get share of district title with win over Pampa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles have a lot on the line this week. With the Randall Raiders loss to Hereford last Friday, that opens the door for Canyon to get a share of the district title with a win over Pampa. The Harvesters come into the game off...
CANYON, TX
KFDA

Tascosa Rebels win first outright district title since 1988

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in 34 years, the Tascosa Rebels have won the outright district championship in football. The Rebels have taken home a share of the district title in recent years, but haven’t won it outright since 1988. Tascosa beat the Coronado Mustangs 35-14...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Canyon Athletes Win Gold at the UIL State Cross Country Meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Avery Brown of Canyon won a girls’ individual gold medal while the Canyon boys’ team finished first today at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, Texas. Brown came from third place to first as the competitors neared the finish line of...
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy