Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals. The shelter is always seeking physical donations of:
KFDA
AC to host gaming event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting the 2022 Extra Life: Gaming for Charity event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow. Family, friends and children are invited to the event, which runs 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in AC’s College Union Building on the Washington Street campus.
KFDA
Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Certified health care navigators will be available to assist with applying, enrolling, and understanding Medicaid and Marketplace health insurance. Tracy Lee of Panhandle Community Services says the community should...
KFDA
AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
KFDA
VIDEO: Good News with Doppler Dave; The Northern Lights
The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured. The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Updated: 11 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: AFD fully staffed for...
KFDA
Roosevelt County Courthouse closed today due to overnight water leak
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Courthouse will be closed today, Nov. 4 due to a water leak that happened overnight. All other County offices will be open for business today during regular hours. Early voting will be available at the Jake Lopez Building from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00...
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area this morning. According to officials, on November 5, at around 1:43 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a crash involving a car and a concrete structure in the south Taylor Street area.
KFDA
Sandies officially clinch playoff berth with win and Coronado loss
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Coronado’s loss and a win over Monterey, the Amarillo High Sandies are officially in the playoffs. The Sandies beat Monterey 35-14. Running back JQ Ervin scored the opening touchdown, giving him three in the first five quarters since he’s returned to the field for Amarillo High. The Sandies came out of the open week considerably healthier and won the final two games of the season to help propel them into the postseason.
KFDA
Palo Duro facing must win against Plainview to make playoffs for first time since 2014
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons are preparing for a must win this week. A matchup with Plainview would get Palo Duro into the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Plainview will be playing with the same goal in mind as the winner of the game will get the final spot in the postseason in their district.
KFDA
Canyon can get share of district title with win over Pampa
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles have a lot on the line this week. With the Randall Raiders loss to Hereford last Friday, that opens the door for Canyon to get a share of the district title with a win over Pampa. The Harvesters come into the game off...
KFDA
Amarillo High Sandies volleyball coach speaks on advancing to area round
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - All four AISD volleyball teams made the playoffs but now only one remains. The Amarillo High Sandies took care of business in the bi-district round on Tuesday against Abilene Cooper 3 sets to none. Now, they prepare for the area rond and a matchup with El Paso Jefferson.
KFDA
Tascosa Rebels win first outright district title since 1988
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in 34 years, the Tascosa Rebels have won the outright district championship in football. The Rebels have taken home a share of the district title in recent years, but haven’t won it outright since 1988. Tascosa beat the Coronado Mustangs 35-14...
KFDA
Canyon Athletes Win Gold at the UIL State Cross Country Meet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Avery Brown of Canyon won a girls’ individual gold medal while the Canyon boys’ team finished first today at the UIL State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock, Texas. Brown came from third place to first as the competitors neared the finish line of...
KFDA
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County. According to DPS, on Nov. 4, at around 11:30 a.m., traffic was at a standstill due to road construction on south US 54. A semi driven by 57-year-old Donald Diebel Jr....
Comments / 0