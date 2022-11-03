Read full article on original website
WIBW
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
MURDOCK, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is dead while a man was hospitalized after a rollover crash involving two vehicles over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SE 60 St. and SE 100 Ave. about 3.5 miles south of Murdock with reports of a crash.
KAKE TV
Officers working incident with one dead near Lincoln and I-135
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Dispatch confirms officers are working an incident near Lincoln and I-135 where one person has been confirmed dead. Authorities say they were called out to a submersion call around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found a man unresponsive and unconscious in the canal running along I-135. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAKE TV
Motorcyclist critically hurt in Sunday accident
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 4:00 pm in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur in southwest Wichita. When officers arrived on scene, they found a motorcyclist seriously hurt with multiple broken bones. He was transported to a local hospital.
Kansas woman dies, man injured after Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAS COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 10 a.m. Saturday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Escape driven by 78-year-old Mary A. Yahnke of Norwich, was northbound on SE 100 Avenue three and one half miles south of Murdock when Yahnke failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the passenger side of an eastbound 1997 Chevy 1500 driven by 77-year-0ld Jeffrey Lynn Krehbiel of Wichita. Both vehicles entered the northeast ditch and rolled.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Kansas man arrested, allegedly handcuffed wife to pole
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
Reno County Toy Run needs help putting bikes together
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Toy Run organizers have been busy getting bicycles for the event. They need help putting some bicycles together that came in boxes. Message them on their Facebook page to find out how to help. The annual Reno County Toy Run will be on Sunday,...
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
KAKE TV
Men arrested after standoff in northeast Wichita, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police took one person into custody following a standoff involving a firearm Friday morning. Officers were called at around 5:30 a.m. to the report of domestic violence near 14th Street North and Hillside. Sgt. Maurice Mitchell said officers contacted two women who said a man inside a home was threatening them with a gun. He refused to come out.
KAKE TV
Wichita police officer dies after battle with cancer
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita police officer and department K-9 trainer who was recently diagnosed with cancer has died. Officer Daniel Gumm passed away Wednesday, police spokesperson Trevor Macy confirmed. The Honore Adversis Foundation said it learned in July that Officer Gumm had been diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver.
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
KWCH.com
Man arrested for battery, kidnapping following disturbance at Assaria home
SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A disturbance at a home in the Saline County town of Assaria led to a man’s arrest on requested charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and child endangerment. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, confirmed information it previously provided to the Salina Post...
kmuw.org
‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita
Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
Driver leaves seriously injured passenger at scene of crash
A driver left their seriously injured passenger at the scene of a single-car crash in Wichita Saturday afternoon.
KWCH.com
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
