Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst

I bet she hasn't set foot in a school in many years. prople,check out your school districts. Don't take anyone's word for anything!
I don’t know if the litter box request is true or not, and I know a LOT of folks think this “furries” thing is far fetched. I DO know that when my teenager showed me his yearbook, he pointed out several young ladies who were dressed as cats in their yearbook photos and wore makeup to make them look like cats. There were also a few who wore dog collars. My teenager told me these girls “bark” at each other in the hallways. His words to me - “mom, I can’t even wear my hat (ball cap) in school, but they let the girls dress and act like cats!” Crazy!
Cats and dogs should not be taught in public human ram schools! Cats and dogs (mostly) need to go to obedience school!WTF is this world coming to……an end!
