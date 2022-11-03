Read full article on original website
Related
Hallmark Channel’s November 2022 Schedule Is All Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel’s holiday programming bonanza continues in November 2022. Sixteen all-new Christmas movies premiere the month, including new films with Lacey Chabert, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes. Plus, starting this month, fans can now stream Hallmark Channel live on Peacock. Here’s everything new on the Hallmark Channel schedule in November 2022. New Hallmark movies with Luke …
Hallmark Christmas Movies Are Now Streaming on Peacock TV — Just in Time for The Holidays!
Even though Halloween was only like three days ago, the Christmas season already appears to be in full swing with the news that the Hallmark Channel has teamed up with Peacock to give subscribers access to all the festive films their hearts desire. As of yesterday, the Hallmark Channel is now streaming all of its beloved Christmas movies on the NBC Universal owned Peacock platform. The proclaimed “first-of-its-kind” partnership includes both on demand streaming of Hallmark movies and shows — and live streaming from the Hallmark channel (great news for cord cutters!). Other than the Christmas content, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama will also be available.
Popculture
Disney+ Reveals 2022 Holiday Streaming Collection With Christmas Classics and New Seasonal Debuts
The Disney+ library is getting into the spirit of the season. With Halloween in the rearview mirror and November here, the streaming service is looking to spread some holiday cheer with the return of its third annual "Happy Holidays" collection, a lineup of annual favorite Christmas movies and special and all-new holiday-themed additions available for streaming.
‘Merry Swissmas’ movie premiere: How to watch and where to stream
Starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon, Merry Swissmas will premiere on Lifetime Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8/7c. Those who want to watch the premiere live, but have already ditched regular cable, can still tune in with Philo. Luckily, Philo is one of the cheaper live streaming services charging its users...
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
All The Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix In November 2022
Here's everything leaving Netflix in November 2022, including Clueless, Hancock and Goosebumps.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Late Show with David Letterman Season 20 Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Late Show with David Letterman Season 20 right now? Read on to find out!. Late Show with David Letterman is an American late-night talk show hosted by David Letterman on CBS. The show debuted on August 30, 1993, and is produced by Letterman's production company, Worldwide Pants Incorporated and CBS Television Studios. The show's music director and band-leader of the house band, the CBS Orchestra, is Paul Shaffer. The head writer is Matt Roberts and the announcer is Alan Kalter. Of the major U.S. late-night programs, Late Show ranks second in cumulative average viewers over time and third in number of episodes over time. The show leads other late night shows in ad revenue with $271 million in 2009. In most U.S. markets the show airs at 11:35 p.m. Eastern/Pacific time, but is recorded Monday through Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m and 6:00 p.m. The second Thursday episode usually airs on Friday of that week. In 2002, Late Show with David Letterman was ranked No. 7 on TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. CBS has a contract with Worldwide Pants to continue the show through 2014; by then, Letterman will surpass Johnny Carson as the longest tenured late-night talk show host.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty' Star Expecting Baby No. 2
The Duck Dynasty family is growing again, as Sadie Robertson has announced she is expecting baby number two. The reality TV star took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo with her husband Christian Huff and their two-year-old daughter Honey. Off to the side, Roberston is seen holding a series of sonogram photos, with the post's caption confirming "another little miracle is in motion."
Interview with the Vampire season 1: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
Popculture
Two Disney Channel Stars Just Got Married
Disney doesn't just create stars, the company can also spark love stories. Liv & Maddie alums Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert met on the show in 2016 and began dating. They got engaged in 2021 and officially tied the knot on Oct. 15 in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE Magazine in an exclusive. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to prepare for that next chapter of being parents and the next chapter of the rest of our lives. We were friends first," Wulfert remembers. "And then after a while, Lucas was so sweet. He was like, 'I have to tell you that I have a crush on you.' And then after that I was like, 'Oh, thank goodness. I do too!' "
Popculture
Britney Spears Apologizes to 'Zoey 101' Star for Yelling at Her On Set
Britney Spears made an apology to Zoey 101 alum and former co-star to Jamie Lynn Spears, Alexa Nikolas. The young actress recently took part in an interview detailing the truth behind-the-scenes at the show. During the hour-long interview with Real Pod with Victoria Garrick, Nikolas detailed a moment with a...
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"
From May 1984 to December 1985, I worked as a Guest Relations Representative (GRP), or Page, for NBC Television Studios in Burbank, California. Many Pages were excited by the frequent showbiz interactions that were accessible and provided by a major TV network facility. Some found work within and outside of the industry. Others found their job only uncovered a depressing, even insulting Hollywood experience.
Popculture
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Rachel Brosnahan Takes a Bow with First Look at Final Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finished filming for the fifth and final season on Friday. Star Rachel Brosnahan marked the occasion by sharing the first look at the final season. Amazon's Prime Video announced that Season 5 will be the show's last in February, on the same day the show's fourth season debuted.
What’s Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Four new episodes of “Andor,” including the season finale, will be available to viewers this November on Disney+. The “Star Wars” spinoff series airs the last of its 12-episode debut season on Nov. 23. The show is a prequel to the 2016 film “Rogue One” and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, an intelligence officer and long-time conspirator with the Rebel Alliance. Toby Haynes and Benjamin Caron returned to the director’s chair for the remaining episodes, with Haynes directing Episodes 9-10 and Caron directing Episodes 11-12. “Dancing With the Stars” also sees its Season 31 finale this month, preceded by two new...
Digital Trends
Where you can stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
One of the brightest, strangest, and wackiest minds to ever live belongs to “Weird Al” Yankovic. Weird Al is best known for his comedic songs that parody songs from other musicians and pop culture events. After breaking onto the scene in the 1970s, Weird Al has spawned a number of hits over the last four decades including Eat it, Like a Surgeon, Amish Paradise, and White & Nerdy.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Dead at 34
Aaron Carter has died according to a report by TMZ. According to the outlet, the singer, rapper, and reality star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. Sources allege that Carter was discovered in his bathtub and that police received a 911 call at 11 a.m. PT Saturday that a "male had drowned."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blockbuster’ On Netflix, A Workplace Comedy That Takes Place At The Last Blockbuster On Earth
Given how unavoidable Blockbuster was at its height, it’s amazing to think that the outlet in Bend, Oregon is the only one left in the world. A fictionalized version of that store — in Michigan instead of Oregon, for some reason — is the setting of a new workplace comedy on Netflix. BLOCKBUSTER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An exterior shot of a Blockbuster Video store. The Gist: Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) manages the store, in a strip mall in Michigan. It’s his hometown, and he’s worked at the Blockbuster since he was a teenager; he continues to advocate for the...
Comments / 0