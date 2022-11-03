In The Loop gives away 40 tickets to Eagles-Texans on epic Houston sports night

(SportsRadio 610) - As if the Astros playing in the World Series with the Texans on Thursday Night Football wasn't good enough already, SportsRadio 610's In The Loop put in some extra work for this epic night in Houston sports.

It should surprise no one that some Texans fans are bailing, either for the Astros, or because the local NFL team is a pitiful 1-5-1 following back-to-back four-win seasons.

Some fans have tickets and for any number of reasons just won't be attending the game at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

So ITL collected tickets from listeners and gave them away to other listeners who want to go to the Eagles-Texans game.

By the end of the show, they'd given out at least 40 tickets.

That's butts in the seats! Can't ever say we didn't do our part.