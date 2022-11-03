ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

In The Loop gives away 40 tickets to Eagles-Texans on epic Houston sports night

By In The Loop, Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxcT3_0ixgk6NH00

(SportsRadio 610) - As if the Astros playing in the World Series with the Texans on Thursday Night Football wasn't good enough already, SportsRadio 610's In The Loop put in some extra work for this epic night in Houston sports.

It should surprise no one that some Texans fans are bailing, either for the Astros, or because the local NFL team is a pitiful 1-5-1 following back-to-back four-win seasons.

Some fans have tickets and for any number of reasons just won't be attending the game at NRG Stadium on Thursday night.

So ITL collected tickets from listeners and gave them away to other listeners who want to go to the Eagles-Texans game.

By the end of the show, they'd given out at least 40 tickets.

That's butts in the seats! Can't ever say we didn't do our part.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Eagles Beat the Texans, But It Wasn’t Their Best

Hello all. Your resident pessimistic Eagles fan here (I prefer the term realistic but hey, beggars can’t be choosers). For those who don’t know, the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night, so let’s discuss what just went down. As to save myself from some undo hate,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy