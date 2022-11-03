ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zagwF_0ixgk1xe00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday. Jason Seminary, 44, was indicted last week for allegedly possessing a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Seminary was arraigned on November 1 and, following a detention hearing held Thursday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Guilderland Police Chief Daniel P. McNally.

