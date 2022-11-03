Duanesburg felon indicted for firearm possession
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Duanesburg man was ordered to be detained on Thursday. Jason Seminary, 44, was indicted last week for allegedly possessing a firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.
Seminary was arraigned on November 1 and, following a detention hearing held Thursday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Guilderland Police Chief Daniel P. McNally.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
