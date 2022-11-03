Twitter is refocusing all its efforts on making the most money in the shortest possible time, according to some reports. The tech blog Platformer reported late Thursday based on unnamed sources supposedly from within Twitter that the social media app’s new owner Elon Musk has truly shaken up the product roadmap. Apparently, Blue team is supposed to work through the weekend to come out with its $8 paid verification system (AKA paid-for blue checkmarks) by Monday.

2 DAYS AGO