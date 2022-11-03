ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Elon 'Dogefather' Musk Reportedly Tells Twitter to Pause Crypto Wallet Efforts

Twitter is refocusing all its efforts on making the most money in the shortest possible time, according to some reports. The tech blog Platformer reported late Thursday based on unnamed sources supposedly from within Twitter that the social media app’s new owner Elon Musk has truly shaken up the product roadmap. Apparently, Blue team is supposed to work through the weekend to come out with its $8 paid verification system (AKA paid-for blue checkmarks) by Monday.
NME

Twitter layoffs spark fears of rise in misinformation ahead of US midterm elections

After Elon Musk reportedly fired half of Twitter’s employees in his first week as its new owner, experts have shared concerns over the rising prevalence of misinformation – particularly in the lead-up to the US’ midterm elections. Musk officially took over Twitter last Thursday (October 27), immediately...
Gizmodo

Twitter Is Getting Sued as Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs Start

Five former Twitter employees who were fired on Thursday have already filed a lawsuit against the social media company for failing to adhere to California’s WARN Act, a law that requires large employers to provide 60 days of notice to employees before mass layoffs. And the lawsuit even calls out another company run by Elon Musk for doing the exact same thing.
Gizmodo

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Doesn't Work on Apple TV Yet

The dawn of streaming with advertising has arrived. This week, Netflix’s ad-supported tier went live on several platforms. Current subscribers can essentially “downgrade” their account to the $7/month tier for Netflix Basics With Ads. It’s a little pricier than competing streaming services, but Netflix hopes you’ll find its content worth the extra few bucks.
Gizmodo

Do Dating Apps' Algorithms Really Expand our Match Pool?

Dating apps present an endless sea of potential matches. But do they actually expand our horizons? And is that good for us? Some studies suggest that dating apps can make us feel that settling down with someone isn’t important or that our chances of romantic and sexual success are infinite and guaranteed, increasing the likelihood of infidelity to a current partner.

