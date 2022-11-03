ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Lox Groves Campus Hosts Inaugural Harvest Fest

Palm Beach State College’s Loxahatchee Groves campus held its inaugural Harvest Fest on Thursday, Oct. 27 to raise awareness of the college and its local programs. The recruitment event, which was sponsored by the Foundation for Palm Beach State College and attended by more than 200 people, featured a showcase of PBSC’s programs, hayrides, face painting, a mini farmers’ market, photo opportunities with Palmer and more. Partners were Basore Family Farms in Wellington and the Tractor Supply Company in Loxahatchee Groves.
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Landowner Submits Plan For Homes On Polo West Golf Course

If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.
WELLINGTON, FL
gotowncrier.com

Garden Club To Feature Talk On ‘Who Made The Everglades?’

The Wellington Garden Club will meet on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center. The speaker will be Sara Ayers-Rigsby, a specialist in cultural resources management and historic preservation. As the director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network’s southeast and southwest regions, Ayers-Rigsby is responsible for...
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways

The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
WELLINGTON, FL
miamilaker.com

Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness

What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING DEERFIELD BEACH GIRL

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Art Show Nov. 19 To Showcase Ugandan Artist Mozey Tebyasa

The Wellington-area art scene will host an art show featuring the unique oil paintings of talented Ugandan artist Mozey Tebyasa on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 6533 Audubon Trail in the Homeland community. About two dozen pieces will be available for sale with a live auction...
WELLINGTON, FL

