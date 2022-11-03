Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
Boca Raton's Emma O'Day wins Class 4A cross country state championship
TALLAHASSEE — Boca Raton's Emma O'Day is bringing the Class 4A girls cross country state championship home after running a time of 18:23.9 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. O'Day completed a stunning postseason in which she won the Palm Beach County Championship, district, region and state championship. The Bobcats senior was one of the state's...
High school volleyball: Sophomore Tekoa Barnes leads Boca Christian to first state final
After Tekoa Barnes banged home her 30th and final kill shot on match point, bedlam ensued at Boca Christian. Dozens of fans poured out of the packed stands, storming the court, hugging, jumping, laughing, taking group selfies. ...
Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday
Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
gotowncrier.com
Lox Groves Campus Hosts Inaugural Harvest Fest
Palm Beach State College’s Loxahatchee Groves campus held its inaugural Harvest Fest on Thursday, Oct. 27 to raise awareness of the college and its local programs. The recruitment event, which was sponsored by the Foundation for Palm Beach State College and attended by more than 200 people, featured a showcase of PBSC’s programs, hayrides, face painting, a mini farmers’ market, photo opportunities with Palmer and more. Partners were Basore Family Farms in Wellington and the Tractor Supply Company in Loxahatchee Groves.
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
gotowncrier.com
Landowner Submits Plan For Homes On Polo West Golf Course
If the owner of the long-unused Polo West Golf Course gets his way, the 150-acre parcel of land will one day be the site of up to 125 new homes. Wellington Equestrian Estates LLC last month submitted a comprehensive plan map amendment to the Village of Wellington asking to modify the land use of the existing Polo West Golf Course from Open Space Recreation to Residential C, which would allow between one and three dwelling units per acre.
gotowncrier.com
Garden Club To Feature Talk On ‘Who Made The Everglades?’
The Wellington Garden Club will meet on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wellington Community Center. The speaker will be Sara Ayers-Rigsby, a specialist in cultural resources management and historic preservation. As the director of the Florida Public Archaeology Network’s southeast and southwest regions, Ayers-Rigsby is responsible for...
cbs12.com
Water rescue in Jensen Beach, 3 children hospitalized
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three children were caught in a rip current on Saturday. One was able to get out on their own and the other two were rescued by Martin County Fire Rescue and a bystander. All three were taken to the local hospital.
gotowncrier.com
Blueways Plan Encourages Rec Use Of Wellington’s Waterways
The Village of Wellington is working on a plan that would open up its waterways to more residents for recreational activities. This so-called Blueways Master Plan was presented to the Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both boards gave it their stamp of approval.
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Deerfield News
CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
cw34.com
Charter school needs donations to buy new school bus for students with special needs
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Connections Education Center is a nonprofit, Title 1 school that serves students with autism in Palm Beach County. The school opened its doors back in 2017, and quickly learned that a health and wellness program was necessary for success and swimming lessons were we’re essential for their students with autism.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
Deerfield News
BSO DETECTIVES SEARCH FOR MISSING DEERFIELD BEACH GIRL
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl missing from Deerfield Beach. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Deerfield Beach. Lewis is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach celebrates Sandi Tree's 11th birthday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Mayor James announces Sandi Tree's 2022 holiday theme. Sandi, the world's only 35-foot-tall, 700-ton holiday sand tree, is celebrating its 11th birthday this December in downtown West Palm Beach. According to Mayor Keith James, this year's Holiday in Paradise will feature a...
ESPN
Miguel Angel Jimenez birdies final 4 holes for 1-shot lead in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied his final four holes Friday for a 5-under 67, giving him a 1-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling in the TimberTech Championship. The PGA Tour Champions event is the second of three in the postseason, with the leading 36 players...
gotowncrier.com
Wellington Zoners Reject Request To Allow Home On Small Little Ranches Parcel
Wellington’s Planning, Zoning & Adjustment Board on Wednesday, Oct. 19 rejected a request from a property owner seeking to build a home on a small parcel currently designated as open space in the Palm Beach Little Ranches equestrian community. At issue was a request by property owner Neil Winer...
gotowncrier.com
Art Show Nov. 19 To Showcase Ugandan Artist Mozey Tebyasa
The Wellington-area art scene will host an art show featuring the unique oil paintings of talented Ugandan artist Mozey Tebyasa on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 6533 Audubon Trail in the Homeland community. About two dozen pieces will be available for sale with a live auction...
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
Comments / 1