Baltimore, MD

Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control

By Sapna Bansil
baltimorefishbowl.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 8

The Cat Father
3d ago

I’m Not voting to allow the inmates to run the asylum, Scott and the city government has already demonstrated repeatedly that they are incompetent

Reply
4
broomrider
2d ago

Baltimore City government can’t even get the squeegee situation under control and they wants us to hand over the control of our police department. Get outta here!!!!!

Reply
2
 

wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on staffing, school safety, new city rec center

Today, we begin the hour with another installment of Midday with the Mayor, our live monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about important issues on his, and the city's, agenda. Today's topic list includes:. departures of some of the mayor's senior staff;. school-based violence intervention;. upgrades to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Candidate Priorities: County Executive, County Council

With Election Day approaching, we asked each candidate to share his or her top three priorities for office so Anne Arundel County residents can make a decision before heading to the polls on November 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE. Jessica Haire. Republican. I’m running for county executive because local leadership matters. We...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
92Q

Baltimore City Looking To Fill 1,000 Election Judge Openings

    We’re just a few days shy of Election Day 2022 and Baltimore City is in need of Election Judges. Officials say the city is still short about 1,000 judges needed to run every polling location smoothly on Nov. 8. RELATED: Important Things To Know Ahead Of Election Day Election judges work from 7 a.m. […] The post Baltimore City Looking To Fill 1,000 Election Judge Openings appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids 'blackmailing the city' and getting paid

Mayor Brandon Scott claims he has a solution to the squeegee kid problem, a solution he will release after the election. One aspect that has been heard, squeegee kids will come up with their own “code of conduct,” and receive a guaranteed income. Sean Kennedy, with the Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him outside of Baltimore County precinct

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pull up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown police chief resigns after personnel matter

TANEYTOWN, Md. — The mayor of Taneytown announced Thursday he accepted the police chief's resignation. Chief Jason Etzler resigned effective 6 p.m. Wednesday after he had been on administrative leave due to an "intra-departmental personnel matter." City officials did not elaborate. Mayor Bradley Wantz said in a statement that...
TANEYTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclists hold vigil for Baltimore firefighter who suffered medical emergency on duty, died

BALTIMORE -- Motorcyclists gathered together on Saturday to honor a Baltimore firefighter who died in October, according to the local firefighter's union.The group, known as Baltimore Riding Out, or BRO, held a vigil in honor of EMT firefighter Juan Wilson, firefighters said.The 34-year-old died on Oct. 30. He suffered a medical emergency while working on Sept. 19 and had remained in the hospital ever since then, according to the firefighter's union.On that day, an ambulance took Wilson to the University of Maryland Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Wilson remained on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Wilson was with Engine 53 for nearly 11 years before he died.His colleagues held a procession for him at the end of October.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

