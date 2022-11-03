Devin White responds to Warren Sapp’s criticism: ‘He can say what he wants to say’

Bucs inside linebacker and team captain Devin White (45) has faced widespread criticism for appearing to take a play off in last week's 27-22 loss to the Ravens. [ PETER JONELEIT | AP ]

TAMPA — Engulfed in criticism for appearing to loaf on a critical play last week against the Ravens, Bucs linebacker Devin White played more stout defense Thursday.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since the play, which drew pointed criticism from former Buc and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, White said “people that know football” know what transpired on the play.

“I was on the far side of the field on our sideline, just with my coverage, and a play happened on (the Ravens) sideline,” White said after Thursday’s practice. “I took off running; obviously I wasn’t running the fastest over there, but I mean, my teammates know what’s going on and what comes with me with (being) on the field and effort.”

The Bucs were tied with the Ravens in the third quarter when Demarcus Robinson took a third-and-9 pass in the right flat from quarterback Lamar Jackson and raced 15 yards before being shoved out of bounds at the Bucs 13.

White can be seen trotting toward Robinson as three other Bucs — Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Logan Hall — go past him. Sapp, narrating a clip of the play via Instagram, minced no words in admonishing White.

“I want you to watch the captain,” Sapp said. “How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I’d ask for your ‘C’ off your chest.”

Said White, “I don’t got no response to (Sapp’s critique). Salute to (Sapp), he did a great job, he won a Super Bowl here, and it’s freedom of speech. He can say what he wants to say, so respect to him.”

