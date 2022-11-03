Read full article on original website
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
Low water levels delay Virginia trout stockings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Trout stocking by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is being delayed on some streams around the commonwealth because of low water. DWR says stockings on those streams will resume once water levels rise to levels that an sustain trout populations. The DWR Trout Management Program is widely-regarded as one […]
Get ‘a little extra love’ when visiting wineries this winter with a few magic words
Nearly 40 wineries in Virginia are offering an extra pour of holiday wines, slushies, sangrias and cocktails through New Year’s Day to help hostesses make selections to share at gatherings with family and friends. The wine promotion titled “Virginia Wine Love Encore Pour” gives those attending wineries the chance...
Black bears are really hungry
Shenandoah National Park officials say that the black bears in the park are currently in an annual phase where they are eating excessively. During this time, bears can consume up to 20,000 calories per day to create the fat reserves they need to survive the winter while denning. While bears...
Shenandoah National Park adds live cameras
LURAY, Va. — Shenandoah National Park has announced the recent addition of two new webcams that provide spectacular live camera access to anyone with an internet connection. For the past several years, fans of the park have been able to view live camera feeds from Big Meadows (Skyline Drive milepost 51) and Pinnacles Picnic Area (Skyline Drive milepost 36.7), as a way to enjoy Blue Ridge Mountain fall color, weather conditions, and scenery — from the comfort of their own homes. Now, two new 4K, high-definition webcams have been added.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Virginians encouraged to drive with caution against collisions with deer
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means shorter daylight hours and an increased risk of vehicle collisions with deer. Deer mating season and migration contribute to an increase in vehicle-deer crashes in the fall, according to a press release. November is the peak month for insurance claims related to collisions with deer.
Supply woes continue a week after diesel shortage alert for Southeastern US, including North Carolina, Virginia
The low supply has left the Southeastern United States with just 25 days worth of diesel fuel.
Virginia Lottery Update
(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Great Falls Park in Virginia
Fifteen miles from Washington, D.C., the Potomac River gains speed and power as it cascades 76 feet down in less than a mile. At the same time, the River’s banks narrow from about 1,000 feet wide to less than 100 as the water rushes through Mather Gorge, named for the first director of the National Park Service. The simultaneous dropping and thinning as the River flows over jagged rocks creates a dramatic section of falls and rapids.
Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office. Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person. "Very convenient, no line, it was...
Abandoned gold mines in Virginia; re-mining and reclamation
There are 447 documented abandoned gold mines in Virginia, and an estimated 500 undocumented, and they are all loaded with mercury, some with cyanide, arsenic, and other toxic materials. Many have numerous gaping and dangerous open shafts. There are some un-acknowledged superfund sites awaiting recognition. Our focus has been on stopping new industrial mining from getting started in Buckingham and Virginia. We would also like to see the existing mess cleaned up. This article includes:
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
How to properly throw out unwanted medications at home, according to the Virginia Poison Center
If you missed National Drug Take Back Day, there are still ways to properly throw out expired or old medication.
Full Interview with Candidate Josh Throneburg
WFXR's Anna McDougall spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District on how they hope to lower costs and represent the district. Full Interview with Candidate Josh Throneburg. WFXR's Anna McDougall spoke with Republican incumbent Bob Good and Democratic candidate Josh...
9th District Candidates on issues facing southwest and southside Virginia
WFXR News sat down for interviews with 9th District republican incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith and his democrat opponent Taysha DeVaughan. 9th District Candidates on issues facing southwest …. WFXR News sat down for interviews with 9th District republican incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith and his democrat opponent Taysha DeVaughan. Full Interview...
Natural fibers developer selects Virginia for U.S. headquarters: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that FyberX Holdings (“FyberX”), a developer of technology to process raw agricultural biomass into refined natural fibers, will invest $17.5 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and production operation in the former Kinderton Distribution Center building in Mecklenburg County.
