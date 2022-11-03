Read full article on original website
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him
Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Rakhimov Gets Off The Floor To Stop Zelfa Barrett in Ninth For IBF Title
Shavkat Rakhimov made it count the second time around. An historic win was produced by Tajikistan’s Rakhimov, who claimed the IBF junior lightweight title on his second try in a ninth-round knockout of Zelfa Barrett. Rakhimov was dropped in round three but rallied back to twice floor Barrett in forcing the stoppage at 2:35 of round nine Saturday on DAZN from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez - CompuBox Punch Stats
Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA "super" belt at light heavyweight against mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez, who lost for the first time in 45 pro fights thanks to his superb ring generalship and masterful defensive skills. Ramirez successfully forced a fast pace by averaging 73.2 punches per round to Bivol's 53.6,...
Ioka-Franco Winner To Next Face Junto Nakatani, Per WBO Ruling
A significant title defense will await whoever prevails in the final title fight of 2022. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani is guaranteed to next face the winner of the December 31 WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification bout between Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka at a location to be determined in Japan. The WBO offered its blessing to Franco-Ioka on the condition that the winner next faces Nakatani by no later than the end of next June.
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
Euro News: Peter Kadiru Shocked in One, Kiko Martinez News, More
Universum had a full house (12,000 spectators) at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen last night (Nov 5) but unfortunately most came to watch two fights between famous influencers and Youtubers. In real boxing, heavyweights Zhan Khossobutskiy (19-0) and Mourad Aliev (6-0) both won easily against overmatched opponents. Khossobutskiy stopped...
Miguel Madueno Aims For Career Bounce Back in Huertas Clash
Thompson Boxing’s lightweight Miguel Madueno (27-1, 25 KOs), is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career when he faces Juan Huertas (16-3-1, 12 KOs), on Friday, November 4th, at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will broadcast worldwide on ProBoxTV.com with the WBO Latino Championship on the line.
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
Gallimore Would've Welcomed Rosario Rematch; Wants To Show He's Back Versus Czerkaszyn
MINNEAPOLIS – Nathaniel Gallimore would’ve happily accepted a rematch with Jeison Rosario on short notice. The veteran middleweight was surprised a Rosario rematch wasn’t proposed to him last week, when Rosario’s original opponent, Yoelvis Gomez, withdrew from their 10-round, 160-pound bout because he suffered an injury to his right wrist while training. Brian Mendoza replaced Gomez, which will leave Gallimore to open Showtime’s three-bout broadcast against undefeated Fiodor Czerkaszyn in another 10-round middleweight match at The Armory.
Chantelle Cameron Boxes Past Jessica McCaskill, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed
Chantelle Cameron soundly outboxed one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound boxers to prove her place among the elite. A terrific boxing display by the unbeaten Brit paved the way for the crowning of an undisputed junior welterweight champion in Cameron’s landslide points win over Chicago’s Jessica McCaskill. Scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 96-94 landed in favor of Cameron, the defending WBC/IBF champ who added the WBA, IBO and WBO titles to her collection in their DAZN-aired co-feature Saturday evening from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Trainer Shields: This Is Definitely Not An Easy Fight For Morrell Against Aidos Yerbossynuly
MINNEAPOLIS – Boxing fans in the United States probably would have an easier time pronouncing Aidos Yerbossynuly’s surname than identifying any of the conquests on the Kazakh contender’s unblemished record. Ronnie Shields, David Morrell’s respected trainer, still believes Yerbossynuly can give his talented, undefeated fighter plenty of...
Fiodor Czerkaszyn: I’m Ready For The Big Stage, This is My Step Forward
The Armory in Minneapolis - It was all Fiodor Czerkaszyn (21-0, 13 KOs) in the telecast opener, a fight in which the talented and undefeated middleweight raised his stock even further with an impressive unanimous decision over seasoned veteran Nathaniel Gallimore (22-6-1, 17 KOs). The judges scored the fight 98-92 and 99-91 twice.
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul, KSI Have To Fight Me To Prove They Are Legitimate Boxers
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) believes firmly that he's the biggest option for Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul (6-0. 4 KOs). Fury is ready to face Paul or his Youtuber rival, KSI. The younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is scheduled to return on...
Jesse Rodriguez-Cristian Gonzalez WBO Title Fight Ordered; Ten-Day Deadline To Reach Deal
A hard deadline is in place in the next step of Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s pursuit of becoming a two-division champion. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially assigned a ten-day negotiation period for the vacant flyweight title fight between San Antonio’s Rodriguez (17-0, 11KOs) and Mexico’s Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5KOs). The bout was previously approved and ordered by the WBO on October 27 during its annual convention held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with both parties now instructed to come to terms by November 14 to avoid a purse bid hearing.
McCaskill On Chasing Second Undisputed Crown: Just A Massive Dream I Didn't Know I Had
Jessica McCaskill always sensed a return to the 140-pound division was in her future. That move now comes with joining an exclusive class this weekend. At stake for the Chicago-based welterweight queen is the rare opportunity to become undisputed champion in two weight divisions. McCaskill is dropping back down to junior welterweight, where she meets unbeaten, unified champ Chantelle Cameron for all of the major titles. Cameron puts her WBC/IBF belts on the line, while the vacant WBA/WBO titles are also in play this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Gilberto Ramirez: I Respect Canelo's Decision, But The Best Fights Are When Mexicans Fight
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is a former 168-pound WBO champion who’s been fighting at 175 pounds ever since April 2019, putting together wins against the likes of Yunieski Gonzalez and Sullivan Barrera, among others. The 31-year-old Ramirez's power has carried up to light heavyweight, as all five...
Floyd Mayweather Planning For February Exhibition Fight in The UK
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather is planning for more exhibition fights in 2023. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, with an undefeated record of 50-0, after stopping UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a huge cross-sport collision. In December of 2018, Mayweather held his first exhibition bout, when...
Abel Sanchez Praises Bivol But Sides With Ramirez: "Zurdo Will Be Too Big For Him"
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez had grown tired of listening to the outside noise. Despite accruing an undefeated record through 44 career fights, the Mexican native was under heavy criticism surrounding his level of opposition over the years. Still, in spite of being chastised to no end, the 31-year-old urged fighters such as Dmitry Bivol to face him in the ring.
David Morrell vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly - LIVE BoxingScene Scorecard
Unbeaten WBA "Regular" Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. and undefeated mandatory challenger Aidos Yerbossynuly went face-to-face before they put their unbeaten records on the line live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis. (photos by Esther Lin)
