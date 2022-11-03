Read full article on original website
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one."
It’s National Sandwich Day And One MA City Is Ranked High For Sandwich Lovers
Sandwiches. You just gotta love 'em. So many different kinds. The classic BLT. The warm, delicious Panini or Cuban. The Club. The Reuben. The Cheesesteak...Yummy! And the best part about sandwiches is that you can find them anywhere!. Believe me, I've been to all corners of the United States and...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
Cheer Up, Massholes! Massachusetts Is One Of The Happiest States
Get ready for this, Berkshire County! You want to talk about the power of positive thinking? Chew on this. Even with all the negative energy that's out there nowadays with increases in drugs and crime in general, plus the high cost of living with gas prices and the price of fuel to heat your home this winter constantly on the rise...even with all that, a new study says Massachusetts is one of the happiest states in the nation. Really? Really!
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Massachusetts ranked most prosperous state in the nation
BOSTON - Massachusetts has been named the most prosperous state in the nation, according to a new ranking.The "American Dream Prosperity Index" from the Milken Center looks beyond wealth. It factors in things like safety, health care resources, entrepreneurial opportunities, civil rights and a sense of belonging.Almost all of New England scored well, with Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont making the Top 10.The report says that even among prosperous states, there's room for improvement."For example, Massachusetts, the strongest performing state, performs well across a broad range of indicators, particularly in education and physical health," the report says. "But it has also been especially impacted by the mental health crisis, having a particularly high drug overdose rate. Furthermore, across the state, over a quarter of roads and nearly 10% of bridges are of poor quality."Click here to see the full ranking.
WCVB
As clocks 'fall back,' here's where Massachusetts residents stand on Daylight Saving Time
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The clocks will "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday and Massachusetts residents are offering their opinions on Daylight Saving Time. The end of Daylight Saving Time means that Sunday's sunrise will be about an hour earlier (6:24 a.m.) than Saturday's (7:22 a.m.), but Sunday's sunset will also be an hour earlier (4:31 p.m.) than Saturday's (5:32 p.m.). The amount of daylight will then keep shrinking until the winter solstice on Dec. 21.
WCVB
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
REMINDER: Here is the deadline to get a Real ID license in Massachusetts
Mass. — The Department of Homeland Security is reminding Mass residence to get a Real ID. All residents over the age of 18 must have a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, or they will not be able to fly within the United States or enter certain federal facilities.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and the next few months are going to fly right by. While folks are enjoying the foliage in Massachusetts and getting prepared for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are not too far off in the distance. As matter of fact, we recently discovered the status of Walmart and Target's hours of operation in Massachusetts on Thanksgiving Day which you can check out by going here.
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Massachusetts is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Henrietta's Table. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
Boston Globe
Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy
"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Traveling Lifestyle Lists Berkshires on List of 15 Best Places in the Fall
In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Live in a Tent?
During my time in radio in the southern Berkshires, I've had many guests on the air that have discussed the housing issue that we're facing throughout Berkshire County. All too often whether it's speaking with the folks from Construct Inc. or other local Berkshire County organizations, I'll hear about people that cannot afford to live here. In addition, the wait list for affordable housing is very long and sometimes unrealistic. In the meantime, some folks are finding ways to keep their heads above water by staying in some sort of shelter.
