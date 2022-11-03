Read full article on original website
Longtime cop Keith hangs up his badge
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — Lulu’s Diner just off Spencerville Road is to Mike Keith what Cheers pub was to Norm, Cliff and the others. Everyone there seemingly knows his name. That’s due, in part, to a weekly gathering of retired Lima-area police officers at the diner. Every Friday morning, 6 0’clock sharp.
Lima awarded $5.8 million for wastewater treatment plant
LIMA — The Ohio Water Development Authority is granting the City of Lima $5,820,300 for the improvement of the wastewater treatment plant. The loan will be at an interest rate of 3.2% over the next 20 years of development. “The low borrowing rates allow local government to construct necessary...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
As the days get shorter and the clock hops back an hour, the thorns seem to be a bit more prickly this time of year. Thorn: To Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after a jury found him guilty on five of 11 charges against him. The jury decided he abused the public’s trust in him when he had the City of Wapakoneta install a sewer line to a home he had constructed. Stinebaugh said he planned to appeal. Public servants must be held to a higher standard.
Lima News
AIM acquires Bryan, Napoleon newspapers
BRYAN – AIM Media Midwest LLC, the parent company of The Lima News, announced it has acquired the publishing assets of Bryan Publishing Company and Napoleon, Inc. serving the communities of Bryan and Napoleon in Northwest Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. In conjunction with the transaction,...
Second juvenile to stand trial for murder as adult
LIMA — The second of four juveniles charged with murder and other crimes related to the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jayden Halpern was ordered Friday to stand trial as an adult. Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said during a morning hearing for Kayrese Garner...
sent-trib.com
Fremont man indicted for escape
A Fremont man has been indicted for escape after he allegedly tried to run while being placed in handcuffs. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Logan Brian Johnson, 19, for resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; escape, a third-degree felony; and three counts improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two which were fourth-degree felonies and one which was a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
sent-trib.com
Alleged downtown BG shooter rejects plea
A Toledo man accused of putting in motion a downtown shooting that led to a man being struck in the leg has rejected a plea deal. Marquise Brown, 22, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in June for...
Lima News
Lima leaf pickup program begins Nov. 14
LIMA — The City of Lima is hosting its annual leaf pick-up program. The Public Works Department will begin to pick up leaves the week of Nov. 14. Community members in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth wards are encouraged to rake and pile leaves onto their curb lawn. The second, third, and seventh wards will begin after the other wards are complete.
Lima News
Risner recognized for organ donation advocacy
LIMA — Lifeline of Ohio recently awarded Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center nurse Rebekah Risner its nurse champion award for her organ donation advocacy. Risner’s “Wild About Organ Donation” public awareness campaign resulted in 18 new registered organ donors, while her “donor corner” platform, which shared hospital stats and goals for St. Rita’s staff to reach organ donation goals, helped St. Rita’s earn a Platinum Award from Workplace Partnership for Life, according to a press release from St. Rita’s.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Lima man has quite a ride with ‘70 Nova
LIMA – Travis Kline has lived the old saying: “If it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”. He thought he found the Chevrolet Nova of his dreams. The owner lived in New Jersey. But just as things began looking up, Kline and the owner couldn’t agree on a price for the 1970 Nova SS.
Crossman, Schertzer canvass in Lima
LIMA — Two years have passed since federal prosecutors revealed that House Bill 6, the controversial nuclear bailout now at the center of Ohio’s largest public corruption scandal, was tied to an alleged $61 million bribery scheme to elect former House Speaker Larry Householder. Yet no one has...
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
Final participant in J’s bar fight pleads guilty
LIMA — The fourth and final major participant in a fight outside a Lima bar that left one man seriously injured pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in that incident. Tysheen Polk, 26, will be sentenced Dec. 1 in Allen County Common Pleas Court after entering a guilty plea to a single count of felonious assault, a felony of the fourth degree.
Greer guilty in July 2021 robbery, assault
LIMA — A jury found a man guilty of assaulting and robbing two people on July 12, 2021 after under an hour of deliberation on Wednesday afternoon. Tarockis Greer, 31, is convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.
Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority
LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
Lima man gets 8 years prison for fentanyl possession
LIMA — A Lima man will spend at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Jason Clapper, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday morning after negotiations with the state resulted in a change in the code section of the charge. He was orignally charged with possessing more than 90 grams of the substance but it was amended to between 20 and 50 grams, lowering the prison sentence.
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
thevillagereporter.com
Lauber Clothing In Archbold Closing After 134 years Of Helping Northwest Ohio Men & Women Look Their Best
A FAMILY AFFAIR … Lauber Clothing Owner Tim Smith has worked alongside his daughter, Michelle Collins for over 35 years. (PHOTOS PROVIDED) On Friday, October 30, 2022, Lauber Clothing finished off its last day of business with a small get-together of about 30 friends and family in the back of the store.
