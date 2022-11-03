Amarillo Police Dept. announces its 100th police academy class

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld spoke Wednesday to the media about the Amarillo Police Academy about to start its 100th class Dec. 8, with about 15-20 recruits expected to start training.

Birkenfeld said that the academy generally has two classes a year to refortify the manpower for the city’s police force. He says the department is still working on interviews and applications for the upcoming class.

According to Birkenfeld, the Amarillo Police Department has 10-12 openings at any given time, and the academy is vital to combatting the natural attrition it faces yearly. Birkenfeld said that there are currently 26 open positions due to the city council approving an increase in manpower for the department. He said that the department is recruiting throughout the year to be able to reach its staffing levels.

The overwhelming majority of officers in the APD have come through the city’s academy process, so the city is very dependent on it to train its officers.

“Having our own academy gives us the ability to provide as much training as we can to police officers,” Birkenfeld said. “Our academy goes over 100 hours beyond the state required minimum because we want to ensure our officers are trained on the critical skills to do their job.”

“I see this as a benefit because we can provide as much training as we want,” Birkenfeld said. “We can get people adjusted to our culture early on, so they are not coming in cold. These trainees get a gentle warmup of the cultural understanding of the ethics of the department. They find out the rights and wrongs of what to do in the department."

Birkenfeld said that legacy of the police academy, which has been in existence since the '50s, leaves on the city is one that he takes considerable pride in.

“We are constantly adding to the curriculum to be able to serve the community legally and ethically that it deserves,” Birkenfeld said.

He said that the department does its best to recruit from other regions to add good officers to the area, but it primarily focuses on local candidates.

Asked if he thought the department was making progress in making its force more diverse in its makeup to match its community, Birkenfeld said, "Right now, I think we still need to work more on diversity within the department, although we have seen a growth in the number of female officers. We would like to see people representing all parts of the community in the department; we do not have that right now. We have some diversity, but I think we can do better. When we have a diverse workforce, it really enriches the experience internally and with the community."

The department is upping its efforts to reach out to more segments of the city with its community relations in participating in more community events, according to Birkenfeld. He says the department has expanded its recruiting efforts to more officers, in addition to doing their normal duties.

Asked what the barriers have been to recruiting a diverse police force, Birkenfeld cited that some incidents, which have shown police being bad actors, harm its recruiting and diversity efforts.

"If you want to serve your community and have a servant's heart to help people, the Amarillo Police Department could use people of good character to serve the city,” Birkenfeld added.

To learn more about the Amarillo Police Academy, go to https://www.amarillopolice.org/police-police-academy or speak with any officer.