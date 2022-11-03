ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police Dept. announces its 100th police academy class

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGfvB_0ixgi84J00

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld spoke Wednesday to the media about the Amarillo Police Academy about to start its 100th class Dec. 8, with about 15-20 recruits expected to start training.

Birkenfeld said that the academy generally has two classes a year to refortify the manpower for the city’s police force. He says the department is still working on interviews and applications for the upcoming class.

According to Birkenfeld, the Amarillo Police Department has 10-12 openings at any given time, and the academy is vital to combatting the natural attrition it faces yearly. Birkenfeld said that there are currently 26 open positions due to the city council approving an increase in manpower for the department. He said that the department is recruiting throughout the year to be able to reach its staffing levels.

The overwhelming majority of officers in the APD have come through the city’s academy process, so the city is very dependent on it to train its officers.

“Having our own academy gives us the ability to provide as much training as we can to police officers,” Birkenfeld said. “Our academy goes over 100 hours beyond the state required minimum because we want to ensure our officers are trained on the critical skills to do their job.”

“I see this as a benefit because we can provide as much training as we want,” Birkenfeld said. “We can get people adjusted to our culture early on, so they are not coming in cold. These trainees get a gentle warmup of the cultural understanding of the ethics of the department. They find out the rights and wrongs of what to do in the department."

Birkenfeld said that legacy of the police academy, which has been in existence since the '50s, leaves on the city is one that he takes considerable pride in.

“We are constantly adding to the curriculum to be able to serve the community legally and ethically that it deserves,” Birkenfeld said.

He said that the department does its best to recruit from other regions to add good officers to the area, but it primarily focuses on local candidates.

Asked if he thought the department was making progress in making its force more diverse in its makeup to match its community, Birkenfeld said, "Right now, I think we still need to work more on diversity within the department, although we have seen a growth in the number of female officers. We would like to see people representing all parts of the community in the department; we do not have that right now. We have some diversity, but I think we can do better. When we have a diverse workforce, it really enriches the experience internally and with the community."

The department is upping its efforts to reach out to more segments of the city with its community relations in participating in more community events, according to Birkenfeld. He says the department has expanded its recruiting efforts to more officers, in addition to doing their normal duties.

Asked what the barriers have been to recruiting a diverse police force, Birkenfeld cited that some incidents, which have shown police being bad actors, harm its recruiting and diversity efforts.

"If you want to serve your community and have a servant's heart to help people, the Amarillo Police Department could use people of good character to serve the city,” Birkenfeld added.

To learn more about the Amarillo Police Academy, go to https://www.amarillopolice.org/police-police-academy or speak with any officer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo

A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing stress relief after hiring 19 firefighters from their first year academy, saying it was a success. “It feels really good to be back to full staff for the first time since 2019. Our firefighters have been working a lot. Picking up overtime shifts, call back shifts, and filling in for each other, so this is a very good moment,” said Jeff Justus, PIO for AFD.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Gun Violence In Amarillo

Gun violence in Amarillo is on the rise. Harvard University and the Amarillo Police department are detailing the increase in violence is among area youth. Most of the cases committed in the city are committed by young adults or juveniles, with about 15% among school aged youth. It’s estimated that...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fake Check Forgery

Clovis police are investigating fake checks that several Amarillo men have tried to pass at banks in Clovis. Over the past few weeks, several Clovis banks have reported that the men are trying to cash the forged checks. The fakes have real business names on them along with the business...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services and Amarillo Public Libraries are coming together to help uninsured individuals get covered. Certified health care navigators will be available to assist with applying, enrolling, and understanding Medicaid and Marketplace health insurance. Tracy Lee of Panhandle Community Services says the community should...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hereford student named WTAMU Intern of the Year

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that an animal science major from Hereford will be honored as its Intern of the Year on Thursday, after pioneering an innovation that could have a multimillion-dollar impact on the beef processing industry. According to the university, junior animal science major Renee Padilla will be recognized […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Campers Outside Pantex, Knucklebone Collectors, Stanley Marsh? Meet the Interesting Cast of This Amarillo Documentery

Pantex is undoubtedly a staple in Amarillo's economy, providing thousands of jobs to its residents. Inside its walls, Pantex serves as one of the United States' primary nuclear assembly and disassembly sites. Being a plant of it's nature, controversy surrounded it a handful of times throughout the 1900s. One of these controversies became the subject of a 1994 indie documentary, "Plutonium Circus". This documentary created a small cult following, and some pretty low reviews from our own staff and IMBD. But the interviewees is what makes it at least worth checking out.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo

You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
AMARILLO, TX
tpr.org

Some local liquor laws across Texas may be shaken up after Election Day

Sundays are generally super busy at Wimpy’s Beer and Wine in Moore County, a rural area of the Panhandle north of Amarillo. “Oh my gosh, at our store cars are lined up for like three or four blocks to get in and get their beer [on Sunday],” said Donna Ditzler, whose family owns Wimpy’s and two other stores that sell alcohol in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy