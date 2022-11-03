With just one starter returning from a sweet 16 tournament squad, Juwan Howard’s fourth season with Michigan basketball could contain some growing pains. DeVante’ Jones, Eli Brooks, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate are all gone from last season’s Michigan basketball core that finished four games above .500. They struggled to mesh up until about halfway through the campaign. Wins at Indiana, Iowa and Ohio State, combined with home victories over Purdue and Michigan State helped them realize their lofty potential coming into 2021. A year later and on paper they appear to have a different forecast.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO