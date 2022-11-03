ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion after no winner Saturday night

TAMPA, Fla. - The bad news is no one woke up a billionaire Sunday morning after hitting the Powerball jackpot. But, the good news is you still have a chance to win. No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grows to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 million.
17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)

I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road

Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts

Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
Dining Hall Closing Times Leave Students Frustrated and Hungry

As of Fall 2022, the University of Tampa has removed most COVID-19 related restrictions on campus, however, one restriction remains that has left students frustrated and hungry. Prior to the global pandemic, the University’s dining hall, Ultimate Dining, was open throughout the day, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. As a safety...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday

BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter. The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete,...
