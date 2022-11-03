Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Thanksgiving Dinner in Tampa: All Your Options in One Place
Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it’s time to think about all things food. Whether you’re hosting, enjoying the holiday at home, or want to book a restaurant, we’ve got your Thanksgiving dining plans covered. Thanksgiving Dining in Tampa. Everything you need to know about where to...
businessobserverfl.com
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
Jamison B. Breadhouse's grab n' go bread shop JB3 DoughJoe soft opens in Ybor City
It's first come first serve, baby.
fox13news.com
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion after no winner Saturday night
TAMPA, Fla. - The bad news is no one woke up a billionaire Sunday morning after hitting the Powerball jackpot. But, the good news is you still have a chance to win. No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grows to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 million.
Tampa Bay area Veteran gifted new car to help her family commute
Thanks to Operation Homefront and its partnerships, Shanique Wright no longer has to worry about how she’ll get around.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Third Tampa Outpost Spring 2023
The growing sandwich franchise currently has two locations in the region, however, this will be the first in Tampa proper.
travellemming.com
17 Best Day Trips from Tampa in 2022 (By a Local)
I am a Tampa local and I’m excited to share 17 of the best day trips from Tampa. Whether you’re in town for a visit or have lived in Tampa your whole life, this list is sure to have at least a few excursions that are new to you.
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
fox13news.com
‘God was on my side today’: Program helps resolve court fees, fines for veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - Dozens of veterans went to court on Friday with old fees and fines and walked out with more financial freedom. For 12 long years, John Toborg has had an old traffic ticket that had weighed on his mind and wallet but, not anymore. He recently went before...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s first luxury and classic car storage center debuts
Engines roared as car enthusiasts surrounded classic cars inside 1900 13th Ave. N., a former crossfit gym that has been flipped into Car Locker – St. Pete’s only combined luxury car storage facility, detailing and consignment shop. Founders Roger Thrun and his son Sam celebrated the opening of...
fox13news.com
Veterans receive free dental cleanings, tooth extractions and fillings in Pasco County ahead of holiday
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - One week ahead of Veterans Day, dozens of military veterans sat down Friday at the dental clinic on the west Pasco campus of Pasco-Hernando State College for free dental cleanings, tooth extractions, and fillings. The annual event – called Stars, Stripes and Smiles – sees...
D-Snap On-Site location open through Saturday in Pinellas County
Anyone who lives in Pinellas County and was impacted by the hurricane can stop by Tropicana Field to apply for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or D-SNAP.
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
theminaretonline.org
Dining Hall Closing Times Leave Students Frustrated and Hungry
As of Fall 2022, the University of Tampa has removed most COVID-19 related restrictions on campus, however, one restriction remains that has left students frustrated and hungry. Prior to the global pandemic, the University’s dining hall, Ultimate Dining, was open throughout the day, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. As a safety...
Local woman turns family's heartbreaking legacy into a chance to help others
Jacqueline Ambrose's father, mother, and sister all passed away from cancer, and now she is using that heartbreak to help others going through treatment.
fox13news.com
Clearwater Marine Aquarium welcomes new dolphin unable to live in the wild due to illegal human interaction
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A dolphin who animal experts say can no longer live in the wild due to human interaction will spend the rest of her days at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA recently welcomed the dolphin named Izzy into its facility after she was rescued from a Texas canal in June by the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, Texas State Aquarium, and SeaWorld San Antonio.
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday
BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter. The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete,...
