BALTIMORE — At first blush, several works in Kei Ito: Shaded Remnants, a multimedia art exhibition on view at the Gallery in the Sky at the World Trade Center (WTC), read as abstract monochromes. But first impressions can be deceiving. The wall texts explain that these compositions are rubbings. Akin to footprints and photographs, they are indexical impressions of something from the real world — in this case, debris of the 9/11 Pentagon attack. This information reveals the artist’s poignant conceit: Shaded Remnants is a memorial. The works are traces of a global tragedy still imprinted in the memories of Americans more than two decades later.

