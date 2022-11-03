ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
baltimorepositive.com

The Schock of a Dundalk homecoming for a rock and roll queen

The Go-Go’s legendary drummer came home to visit with Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at The Tasting Room above The Fountain at Drug City in Dundalk. As serendipity would have it, John Allen of Stone Horses made his way home, too, and took a Schocking tour of East Baltimore and Highlandtown music, cymbals and two rock stars who have seen the world.
DUNDALK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, with a different location and producers

After three years without one, Baltimore is getting a new book festival in 2023, in a different location and with different producers than before. Missing the annual book festivals put on by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), and eager to promote the book stores in their district, the leaders of a community revitalization group in Waverly are stepping up to fill the void.
BALTIMORE, MD
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area

Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Remembering legendary Dundalk English professor and gentleman Allen Stockett

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour was already placed at Drug City in Dundalk before we lost beloved English professor Allen Stockett. Nestor gathered a few different folks from his space, CCBC professor Jay Trucker and lifer Dundalk ’85 pal Stan Jablonski to honor the late, great Shakespeare meets Bogart, non-digital old-school man of words who taught us a lot about life in those S.A.T. prep classes.
DUNDALK, MD
getnews.info

Baltimore and Harford County Pool Company Inks Contract with Baltimore Marketing Agency

Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Installation and Service Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, Cements Marketing Deal with Baltimore Marketing Agency Sheets and Associates. Maryland, USA – Baltimore Area Pool and Spa Company, Clearwater Pool and Spa, signs a contract with Baltimore marketing agency Sheets and Associates to update their website and digital marketing to better serve the Baltimore, Harford and Cecil County area. Upgrades include a modern responsive website with easy navigation, and reputation marketing across all social platforms.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hyperallergic

Kei Ito Traces Tragedy and Mourning

BALTIMORE — At first blush, several works in Kei Ito: Shaded Remnants, a multimedia art exhibition on view at the Gallery in the Sky at the World Trade Center (WTC), read as abstract monochromes. But first impressions can be deceiving. The wall texts explain that these compositions are rubbings. Akin to footprints and photographs, they are indexical impressions of something from the real world — in this case, debris of the 9/11 Pentagon attack. This information reveals the artist’s poignant conceit: Shaded Remnants is a memorial. The works are traces of a global tragedy still imprinted in the memories of Americans more than two decades later.
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?

- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Hundreds of election judges still needed in Baltimore area, Anne Arundel County

It was barely a week ago that local election directors were saying they were desperate for judges to staff polling places. Now, they say they aren’t quite so desperate, but they still could use some help. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections, says there are still a few local boards looking for a couple hundred election judges, but at least they have enough to open all the polling places on Nov. 8, Election Day.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
92Q

Baltimore City Looking To Fill 1,000 Election Judge Openings

    We’re just a few days shy of Election Day 2022 and Baltimore City is in need of Election Judges. Officials say the city is still short about 1,000 judges needed to run every polling location smoothly on Nov. 8. RELATED: Important Things To Know Ahead Of Election Day Election judges work from 7 a.m. […] The post Baltimore City Looking To Fill 1,000 Election Judge Openings appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
gcaptain.com

New Container Terminal Would Boost Capacity at Port of Baltimore

The Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the country for roll/on-roll/off cargo, is set for a big boost to its container handling capacity. A new private partnership announced last week between Tradepoint Atlantic and Terminal Investment Limited, the port operator majority-owned by container shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), will seek to develop a 165-acre container terminal with an on-dock rail facility at Coke Point at the former site of a historic steel mill in Sparrows Point, Maryland.
