Digital Trends
Why DisplayPort 2.1 could become a big deal for PC gaming in 2023
DisplayPort 2.1 became a much bigger talking point than expected when AMD revealed its upcoming RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs. It’s the latest standard from DisplayPort, a revision to the 2.0 spec released in 2019, and it’s a natural inclusion for next-gen GPUs. There’s just one problem — Nvidia’s behemoth RTX 4090 still uses DisplayPort 1.4a.
Gizmodo
Google Launches New Beta to Play Android Games on PC
Are you growing tired of staring at your 5 by 2 inch screen to play Android mobile games? Well, on Tuesday, Google’s Android Developers blog announced that the company’s launching a new beta for a platform that will let users play their Android games on PC. The company...
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
Gizmodo
Nintendo's New Pokémon Themed Switch is Inspiring Me to Buy an OLED Upgrade I Don't Need
The holidays are a challenging time for so many of us, which is why the last three years having so many Pokémon releases has morphed into a welcome comfort for me, rather than seeming like a blatant cash grab. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be here on Nov. 18, and Nintendo has launched a matching console in celebration.
Digital Trends
The dream isn’t over — AMD’s RX 7900 XTX may still hit 3GHz
Prior to AMD’s launch of its new RDNA 3 GPUs, the rumor mill has been running wild with speculation about clock speeds on the new flagships. Some sources said that the cards would be able to hit 3GHz; 4GHz has also been floated around as a highly unbelievable, but enticing theory. Now that we know more about the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, it’s safe to say they won’t be hitting 3GHz, let alone 4GHz.
Digital Trends
NVIDIA and Cisco turbocharge VDI solutions like never before
This content was produced in partnership with Cisco. With so many working from home these days, it’s important to have an infrastructure in place that allows for the seamless transition between remote and office locations. One way to solve this is to pull all of the data and applications that are resident on a person’s laptop and have the data instead be resident on a system architecture within the customer’s data center. That enables the centralized management of applications, data, and system backups. Patches and updates to the apps can then be prioritized. So, VDI provides the ability for a laptop or home computer to be able to access the required data and applications within a consistent user interface. An additional benefit is that if the company laptop is stolen, a new one can be sent to the employee and they can access their virtual desktop and be productive immediately. A smart way to approach the datacenter infrastructure for VDI is to leverage cloud computing — more specifically Cisco’s future-ready UCS X-Series Modular Systems, for converged and hyper-converged infrastructure.
Gizmodo
How To Start Replacing Your Phone's Passwords With Passkeys
We know the problems with passwords: They’re easy for you to forget, and easy for hackers to guess or brute force or download from a public data leak. That’s why tech companies are rushing to replace them with something more secure, which in most cases means the biometric data that you use to unlock your phone.
Peripherals manufacturer Finalmouse working on keyboard that's one big screen
Looks pretty neat, like something out of Cyberpunk 2077 villain's office.
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
Digital Trends
Meta Quest Pro review: the future right on your face
“The Meta Quest Pro is a fascinating piece of technology that will delight early adopters.”. The Meta Quest Pro is not your standard VR headset. In many way, it’s a new category of product, meant as a device to replace your laptop for work. Despite all the skepticism around...
NME
‘Warhammer: Vermintide 2’ is free on Steam right now
Warhammer: Vermintide 2, from developer Fatshark, is free for players to download and keep permanently this weekend, via a 100 per cent discount on Steam. Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available for free on Steam right now, and will remain so until November 7. Unlike previous free weekends seen for other titles, anyone who claims a copy of the game before November 7 will be able to keep and play the game indefinitely.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Doesn't Work on Apple TV Yet
The dawn of streaming with advertising has arrived. This week, Netflix’s ad-supported tier went live on several platforms. Current subscribers can essentially “downgrade” their account to the $7/month tier for Netflix Basics With Ads. It’s a little pricier than competing streaming services, but Netflix hopes you’ll find its content worth the extra few bucks.
