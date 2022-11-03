ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Crews respond to house fire in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
WATERFORD, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County house fire under investigation

The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
BECKET, MA
WNAW 94.7

Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?

The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hot 99.1

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Black Bear Tries to Maul Woman Walking Dog near Popular VT Ski Resort!

State Police in Vermont alerted residents on Thursday about another black bear attack near a popular ski resort - the second aggressive encounter near the resort since August. The press release came one day after police in Winhall VT say a woman was walking her dog near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday when the encounter took place with the overly aggressive black bear.
WINHALL, VT
iBerkshires.com

Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
WRGB

State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell

HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Woman Arrested in Grandmother's Murder

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A 26-year-old city woman has been arrested in the murder of grandmother. Police arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening in the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote of Church Street. Authorities had initially described the incident as an "unattended death" but had declined to provide further information....
NORTH ADAMS, MA
