Crews respond to house fire in Waterford
WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews were on scene at a house fire overnight on Sunday. Waterford Fire Chief, Donald Baldwin, said the house is extremely damaged on the roof and second floor. Fire crews managed to maintain the fire to the house, which is located on the corner of 3rd and South Streets. Damage […]
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Gives An Update On Reopening Plans
We know there is a change coming to Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill when it eventually reopens. We also now have a few more hints on the reopening. The restaurant in downtown Pittsfield has been closed for a while, but will be soon opening back up, albeit under new management and with some rebranding as well.
Berkshire County house fire under investigation
The cause of a large house fire in the Berkshires is under investigation. It broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the town of Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. The paper reports the home on Greenwater Drive was under construction. The fire...
Does the Average November Temperature for Western MA Surprise You?
The folks in Massachusetts have been treated to some pretty mild temperatures as we are still early into November. I remember thinking recently that it seems like Halloween is still a month away as the days have been beautiful with very mild temperatures. As a matter of fact, if you look at the Western Massachusetts and Berkshire forecast for the next 9 or 10 days, you're going to continue to see mild temperatures ranging anywhere from the mid-50s to the low 70s. This is a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the weather. If you're like me, you still may have some raking to catch up on which I plan on doing over the weekend as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Seize the moment I say.
Overnight construction on MassPike in Lee beginning October 31
Overnight guardrail replacement work will be taking place on the Mass Pike (I-90) westbound on-ramp at exit 10 in Lee starting Monday, October 31.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Black Bear Tries to Maul Woman Walking Dog near Popular VT Ski Resort!
State Police in Vermont alerted residents on Thursday about another black bear attack near a popular ski resort - the second aggressive encounter near the resort since August. The press release came one day after police in Winhall VT say a woman was walking her dog near Stratton Mountain Ski Resort on Wednesday when the encounter took place with the overly aggressive black bear.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
Police Investigating Unattended Death in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Police are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackinton Streets. According to the District Attorney's Office, the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an investigation in the area. Police...
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest
Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
Lenox police looking to identify suspect
Lenox Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
Vermonter dies after car hits tree, falls 30 feet into ditch in the Berkshires
A Bennington County woman died in a Berkshire County car crash.
Troy bar has liquor license suspended
The New York State Liquor Authority has immediately suspended the liquor license of The Empire Lounge in Troy.
Man killed in ‘terrible tragedy’ when dumpster fell
HUDSON—A Massachusetts man was killed when a dumpster fell on him while it was being unloaded into the rear of a garbage truck the morning of October 24. Hudson Police received a call from Columbia County 911 at 11:21 a.m. that day, reporting that the Greenport Rescue Squad (GRS) was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Long Alley for a dumpster that had fallen on top of a man at that location.
North Adams Woman Arrested in Grandmother's Murder
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— A 26-year-old city woman has been arrested in the murder of grandmother. Police arrested Kelsie Cote on Friday evening in the death of 74-year-old Doris Cote of Church Street. Authorities had initially described the incident as an "unattended death" but had declined to provide further information....
Have You Seen This New Berkshires Hotel That Was Once a Days Inn?
Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible. There is a good chance that you have driven past this new...
Police conduct underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County
Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Rensselaer County, scoping out 20 businesses.
