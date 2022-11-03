Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Firefighters Coming to the Library
Storytime at Fort Scott Public Library will feature special guests from the Fort Scott Fire Department this Tuesday, November 8, at 10 am. Bring your young children to learn about firefighters and fire trucks with a touch-a-truck session, and then stay for stories, crafts, and snacks with Miss Val. Kids will also receive a plastic firefighter hat (while supplies last).
fortscott.biz
CHC Move Delayed Until February 2023
Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas at Fort Scott is pushing forward the opening date for their new facility. They moved into the former Fort Scott Mercy Hospital in February 2019 and will move into the former Price Chopper building in February 2023 as plans now stand. “Due to delays...
fortscott.biz
Farm and Ranch Transition Conference Dec. 15
The Office of Farm and Ranch Transition at Kansas State university will be partnering with the Southwind Extension District to host the 2022 Farm and Ranch Transition Conference on December 15, at the Neosho Valley Event Center in Erie, KS. The conference invites keynote speaker Dr. Shannon Ferrell, of Oklahoma...
kicks96news.com
Prowling and Trespassing Today in Leake
4:51 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Alena Dr. for someone repeatedly knocking on the door. 6:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Truelight Rd. regarding a trespasser on the property. 7:48 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a...
fortscott.biz
AD: Help Wanted at Bandera Stone
Bandera Stone is a natural stone quarrier and fabricator based. in Bourbon County since 1988. We operate a cut stone mill &. quarry in Redfield, a quarry near Bronson, and have recently. opened a showroom in Uniontown. We provide crushed rock to. farmers, ranchers & homeowners in the western half...
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
fortscott.biz
No Bourbon County Commission Meeting on Nov. 8
There will be no Bourbon County Commission meeting on Nov. 8 because of the election.
Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.
Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
fourstateshomepage.com
Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
fortscott.biz
Healthy Cooking for the Holidays
What do you most look forward to about the holidays? For many, including myself, the answer may be holiday foods. Many families have incredible traditions centered on traditional foods that they only get to enjoy a few times each year. These holiday celebrations and traditions are important and should be cherished. At the same time, you may be wondering how you can make your traditional holiday recipes healthier.
republictigersports.com
District Football Postponed
The district football semifinal between Republic and Webb City has been postponed until noon Saturday because of the threat of bad weather — primarily a worry about lightning delays that may stretch out tonight’s game with no guarantees that it could be finished. Kickoff is now set for...
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
fourstateshomepage.com
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
KYTV
Dade County nursing home closing after 54 years in the county
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon. Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it. “Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook. Rook said...
republic-online.com
Wildcats end season in Class 4A regional playoffs
LOUISBURG – The Wildcat family patiently waited for the Class 4A regional championship trophy to be presented to the St. Thomas Aquinas Saints before going onto the field to put their arms around their football team. Louisburg, champions of the Frontier League, winners of eight games in a row,...
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
Comments / 0