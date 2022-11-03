Read full article on original website
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
FBI locates suspect who made ‘credible’ threat against N.J. synagogues. Man reportedly held ‘extremist’ views.
Federal law enforcement officials say the individual who made “broad threats” against New Jersey synagogues — prompting the FBI’s Newark field office on Thursday to issue a rare public alert urging caution at temples around the state — “no longer poses a danger to the community.”
Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey
MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala
PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales. According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Statement from Lakewood Police on FBI Threat Warning
The Lakewood police department moments ago released to TLS the following statement in response to today’s warning from the FBI:. ”In response to the statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning of an broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the Lakewood Police Department, along with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriffs Department has increased patrols, in both a marked and unmarked capacity. In addition, we have also deployed specially trained rapid response officers. Although there isn’t any specific information pertaining to Lakewood, we are in communication with our local, county and federal counterparts in order to ensure the greatest protection to those we serve.
Are you surrounded by Democrats or Republicans? How N.J. breaks red and blue in all 21 counties.
The subtle trend continues. Yes, New Jersey Democrats can boast about having a million more registered voters in their party compared to Republicans (2,524,019 vs. 1,520,511), according to the October statistics from the state’s Division of Elections. But Republicans continue to add small but steady numbers of registered voters...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
Antisemitic graffiti found on religious schools in Lakewood
Antisemitic graffiti was found on two religious schools in Lakewood, but it was not related to threats made against New Jersey synagogues that prompted the FBI to issue an alert Thursday, officials said. “This (graffiti) incident is currently under investigation and there is no evidence to indicate that there is...
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion
New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
NBC New York
No Jackpot Winners Saturday, But Some Million-Dollar Tickets Sold in NY, NJ
While there weren't any new Powerball billionaires waking up Sunday morning, a handful are $1 million richer than when they went to bed. Saturday's Powerball results weren't bad news for everyone -- lottery officials say at least 16 tickets sold ahead of the drawing earned a $1 million prize. The...
NJ gets extra $51M to help tenants avoid eviction
Some 4,600 families are expected to be helped, More than 50,000 are on waiting list. Advocates welcomed an extra $51 million in federal rental assistance for New Jersey, money that will help pay rent owed by families facing eviction due to the pandemic’s impact on their jobs and health. “It can be literally life-changing to get that money, because it can stop evictions. It can keep people in their homes,” said attorney Allison Nolan.
N.J. residents could get unemployment benefits more quickly under law Murphy just signed
Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law designed to help out-of-work New Jerseyans get unemployment benefits more quickly in the wake of repeated criticism the state’s system doled out payments too slowly during the coronavirus pandemic. But the measure won’t go into effect for nine months.
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
This Is The Worst City In New York State
US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
Washington Examiner
Incumbents and those looking to get elected to Illinois' statehouse sound off on vaccine mandates for kids
(The Center Square) – In the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be included on the schedule of youth vaccines next year, candidates for office are chiming in on who should make the decision. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who had mandated the...
Old Bridge Police Department welcomes new officers
OLD BRIDGE – The Old Bridge Police Department welcomed new officers to the ranks. Mayor Owen Henry with Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz Jr. introduced the new officers at a Township Council meeting in October. The officers – Nicholas Perrone, Nicholas Endaz, Andrew Paterek, Thomas Rothmund, and Christopher Spurlock...
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
