New Jersey State

Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey

MORRIS PLAINS – A pregnant woman was the latest victim in an ongoing cash-for-bail scam that is being perpetrated across New Jersey and beyond. Today, the New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect and are asking the public to assist in identifying him. According to police, On October 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the suspect called the victim pretending to be a New York prosecutor and advised that a family member had been in a car accident with a pregnant woman. “The suspect stated that the family member needed cash for bail money and instructed the victim The post Pregnant woman victim of cash for bail scam at gunpoint in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
Shore News Network

North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala

PLAINFIELD, NJ – A man wanted for a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been arrested in Guatemala this week. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the 56-year-old fugitive back in March, and he was extradited to New Jersey early Friday morning. 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carill was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree and fourth-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 49-year-old Martha Morales.  According to police, on July 23, 2003, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Third Street and found Morales inside an apartment she shared with Fausto Carillo.Morales had sustained multiple fatal stab The post North Jersey fugitive wanted for murder captured in Guatemala appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Statement from Lakewood Police on FBI Threat Warning

The Lakewood police department moments ago released to TLS the following statement in response to today’s warning from the FBI:. ”In response to the statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning of an broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the Lakewood Police Department, along with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriffs Department has increased patrols, in both a marked and unmarked capacity. In addition, we have also deployed specially trained rapid response officers. Although there isn’t any specific information pertaining to Lakewood, we are in communication with our local, county and federal counterparts in order to ensure the greatest protection to those we serve.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy: I pledged to do something about New Jersey’s notorious taxes and I have | Opinion

New Jersey’s property tax problem is nothing new. Property taxes, and the question of how to fairly pay for the local government and services that our communities need, have vexed taxpayers and governments alike since the first property taxes were collected in 1670. The principle of “uniform taxation” — requiring equal tax rates on all property in any given locality, both residential and commercial — which underpins our current property tax system was enshrined in state law in 1851.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ gets extra $51M to help tenants avoid eviction

Some 4,600 families are expected to be helped, More than 50,000 are on waiting list. Advocates welcomed an extra $51 million in federal rental assistance for New Jersey, money that will help pay rent owed by families facing eviction due to the pandemic’s impact on their jobs and health. “It can be literally life-changing to get that money, because it can stop evictions. It can keep people in their homes,” said attorney Allison Nolan.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Worst City In New York State

US News and World Report recently released their latest rankings of the best cities to live in for 2022-2023. On the positive side, there were four cities in New York State that landed in the Top 50 on the list. Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo were all rated within the Top 50 but one major cities in New York didn't make it high on the list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of  $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
NEW JERSEY STATE

