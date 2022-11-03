ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lima News

PODS permit application available

By Precious Grundy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwiSD_0ixgh7Dn00

LIMA — The Portable on Demand Storage permit application is now available. According to the City, residential units now require a day permit. The permit costs $60. A 15-day extension costs an additional $20. The PODS units cannot be bigger than 8’ x 8’ x 20’ and 160 square feet. Residents are only permitted two permits every 12 months.

Applicants must inform the City of the location of the PODS on the property, the PODS removal and drop-off date and the PODS company and contact information.

Applications can be found on the City of Lima’s website at https://bit.ly/3DzrTHZ.

For more information contact the Buildings Department at 419-221-5243.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima awarded $5.8 million for wastewater treatment plant

LIMA — The Ohio Water Development Authority is granting the City of Lima $5,820,300 for the improvement of the wastewater treatment plant. The loan will be at an interest rate of 3.2% over the next 20 years of development. “The low borrowing rates allow local government to construct necessary...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

City of Lima Job Openings

LIMA — The City of Lima is searching for new job applicants. Positions are currently available in the finance department, public works department and department of community development. The Property Maintenance Code Inspector application closes on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m.An Assistant Building Administrator application closes on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The Building and Zoning Administrator application also closes on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The City of Lima Civil Engineer II application closes on Nov. 18 at 5 p.m.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Allen County Home deed given to Port Authority

LIMA — The Allen County Home is now officially under new management. The vacant nursing home that was once owned by Allen County will be given to the Port Authority of Allen County. The property will be taken down and made readily available for potential new development. Allen County...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Female firefighters work to change the industry

In a field dominated by men, women have their sights set on change at fire departments across the region. Emily Bowsher and Tanesha Manley, both firefighter-paramedics, are the fourth and fifth women on the Lima Fire Department, and they’re the only two to have worked together on the same shift. The department is “built on tradition,” but Bowsher said diversity of thought will come with people of all backgrounds joining up.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Legacy Arts offers scholarships; applications sought

LIMA — Applications are now being accepted for the first round of Legacy Arts Scholarships. This program is intended to support individuals who want to use creative arts and/or entrepreneurship to serve the greater Lima community. “Every member of Legacy Arts has found success as an artist and/or entrepreneur...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima looking to hire and fill several job openings

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima has the help wanted sign out just like most businesses across the region. The city has several openings they need to fill including some administrative positions. The city is an equal opportunity employer and is encouraging people to apply as these positions are not just a job but a career.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Hilty Home to close by end of year

PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
PANDORA, OH
The Lima News

ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio

LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

City of Lima announces bridge project

LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: Lima man has quite a ride with ‘70 Nova

LIMA – Travis Kline has lived the old saying: “If it wasn’t for bad luck, I’d have no luck at all.”. He thought he found the Chevrolet Nova of his dreams. The owner lived in New Jersey. But just as things began looking up, Kline and the owner couldn’t agree on a price for the 1970 Nova SS.
LIMA, OH
continentalenews.com

Putnam County Disaster Preparedness – For Residents 55 & Over

Attention adults, age 55 & over – There is still time to register for this county-wide program. Sign up below with your email address to receive the Continental eNews in your inbox and always be in-the-know! Please note that this is a double opt-in form, meaning once you enter your information and click submit, an email will be sent to the email address provided asking you to click a link to confirm you really do want to sign up to receive our news in your inbox. So don't forget to check your email and click the link!
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

North West Street at West O’Connor Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday. 400 block of McPheron Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 1100 block of Westerly Drive, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday. 200 block of South...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Crossman, Schertzer canvass in Lima

LIMA — Two years have passed since federal prosecutors revealed that House Bill 6, the controversial nuclear bailout now at the center of Ohio’s largest public corruption scandal, was tied to an alleged $61 million bribery scheme to elect former House Speaker Larry Householder. Yet no one has...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Plummie L. Gardner III, 24, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $375 fine. Davionte K. Gilcrease, 23, of Lima, found guilty of dus. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $350 fine. Bobbie C. House, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Early start to flu season in Ohio

LIMA — Health officials are urging Ohioans to get a flu shot as the state experiences an early start to flu season. The Ohio Department of Health reported an above-average 135 influenza-related hospitalizations during the last week of October, a 335% increase from the previous week. While only a...
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
8K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy