PODS permit application available

LIMA — The Portable on Demand Storage permit application is now available. According to the City, residential units now require a day permit. The permit costs $60. A 15-day extension costs an additional $20. The PODS units cannot be bigger than 8’ x 8’ x 20’ and 160 square feet. Residents are only permitted two permits every 12 months.

Applicants must inform the City of the location of the PODS on the property, the PODS removal and drop-off date and the PODS company and contact information.

Applications can be found on the City of Lima’s website at https://bit.ly/3DzrTHZ.

For more information contact the Buildings Department at 419-221-5243.