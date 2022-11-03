ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Record-Courier

Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows

As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
MINDEN, NV
livability.com

Reno, Nevada’s Start-up Scene Is Smokin’ Hot

From big tech spinoffs to cottage industry success stories, new companies in Reno are attracting big investment. Northern Nevada start-ups garnered a record $1.4 billion in external funding in 2021, more than 15 times the amount raised the year before. Why do so many start-ups start, grow and thrive in Reno? Read on.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rural economies program coming to Nevada

NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship

The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
BOULDER CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Runaway teen home safe in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
DAYTON, NV
mynews4.com

Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
RENO, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
NEVADA STATE

