Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
First Tee of Northern Nevada shares community restoration plans for Wildcreek Golf Course
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since its founding in 2005, First Tee of Northern Nevada has been committed to helping kids develop life skills, improve their confidence and strengthen their character through learning the game of golf. In that time, thousands of kids ages 5-18 have come through the program and learned lessons that go beyond the fairways.
Record-Courier
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
livability.com
Reno, Nevada’s Start-up Scene Is Smokin’ Hot
From big tech spinoffs to cottage industry success stories, new companies in Reno are attracting big investment. Northern Nevada start-ups garnered a record $1.4 billion in external funding in 2021, more than 15 times the amount raised the year before. Why do so many start-ups start, grow and thrive in Reno? Read on.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man dies Sunday in North Valleys crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 35-year-old Reno man died Sunday morning in a North Valleys crash, the Reno Police Department said. It was a single-vehicle crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive where Lemmon Valley turns into Stead. Police said the vehicle was going north on Military Road at about 7:19...
KOLO TV Reno
Rural economies program coming to Nevada
NEVADA (KOLO) - A program to add jobs, infrastructure, and build long term economic growth is being expanded to areas of rural Nevada, including Lyon County. The Rural Partners Network is a government program that partners with rural communities to provide resources towards these ends. How exactly it will do that was not expanded upon.
mynews4.com
Lowe's Hometowns Project benefits Reno's Libby Booth Elementary with needed upgrades
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Libby Booth Elementary in Reno has been selected to receive a special $75,000 project grant to make improvements in areas they need the most. The school hosted a volunteer event with Lowe’s to build gardens to increase fresh produce for older military veterans with challenges.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
mynews4.com
Dreaming of a white Election Day? Looks pretty likely for Reno-Sparks
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Most people dream of waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh coat of snow... But what about dreaming of a white Election Day?. Tuesday is the best chance for the Reno-Sparks area to pick up accumulating snow on the valley floor. Forecasters estimate up to 3 inches of snow could fall on Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza officially opens to honor legacy of our fallen heroes
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After years in the making, the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is open to the public. Located on the west side of the Sparks marina, its mission is to honor the legacy of our fallen heroes. When a patriot gives their life while serving to protect our...
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraising event this week to support Sun Valley family facing financial hardship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Saint Mary’s Angels, a subcommittee of Saint Mary’s Reno Foundation, LLC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is hosting an event to support a Northern Nevada family. Crystal Best and Adam Hallford have been engaged for six years. “The day we actually met face...
mynews4.com
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
KOLO TV Reno
Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
2news.com
Carson High School Girls Cross Country Win 5A State Championship
The Carson High School Girls Cross Country team won the Nevada 5A State Championship Saturday afternoon in Boulder City, Nev. The Lady Senators won by 8 points, outscoring Bishop Manogue and Galena who placed second and third. Carson scored 62 total points while the Miners and Grizzlies scored 70 and...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
mynews4.com
Runaway teen home safe in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 6: The Lyon County Sheriff's Office reported that Melinda has returned home. No further details are available. Original story:. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Melinda “Meli”” Beletzuy...
mynews4.com
Feet of snow expected in the Sierra starting this weekend
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch as feet of snow are expected in the Sierra. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday afternoon and sticking around through late Tuesday night. Two to four feet of snow is forecasted for elevations 7000 feet and above....
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help filling Thanksgiving food baskets for families in need
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two local organizations are teaming up to provide full Thanksgiving meals for families in our community, but they’re asking for the public’s help in making sure there’s enough food for everyone. Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada CEO, Marie Baxter, stopped by Morning Break...
cwlasvegas.com
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
Comments / 0