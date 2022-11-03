WLOS — Buncombe County officials have confirmed the first flu-associated death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Health officials say there are several respiratory illnesses circulating in western North Carolina, including influenza. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for those 6 months and older, as a way to prevent infection with the flu as well as make illness milder for those who do get the flu.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO