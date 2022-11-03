Read full article on original website
37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
Illness, high absenteeism prompts mountain school district to close Monday
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, Nov. 7, as schools deal with high absenteeism and illness among students and staff. In a Facebook post shared Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, the district said the biggest hurdle has been staffing classrooms...
With 1 day left for early voting, turnout same as 2018 or lower across WNC, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting will wrap up in North Carolina this weekend. It began across the state on Oct. 20 and will officially wrap up statewide Saturday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Over in Henderson County, officials say turnout has been steady. Henderson County Elections Director Karen...
Buncombe County Schools superintendent embarks on 'lightning tour' of school system
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has set the goal to tour all 45 schools in the system in his first few weeks on the job. “I’ve tried to ensure that I’m spending lots of time in each school, because that’s the most important part of the work,” he said.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Buncombe County officials have confirmed the first flu-associated death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Health officials say there are several respiratory illnesses circulating in western North Carolina, including influenza. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for those 6 months and older, as a way to prevent infection with the flu as well as make illness milder for those who do get the flu.
Voters keep lines steady on final day of early voting in WNC; next up, Election Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting for the midterm election wrapped up on Saturday, Nov. 5 across North Carolina. The North Carolina State Board of Elections estimated 1,835,811 participated in one-stop early voting by the end of Friday, Nov. 4. Buncombe County opened 12 polling locations for early voters....
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
More than 41,000 Buncombe County voters have already cast ballots, election officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With exactly one week to go until Election Day, North Carolinians are continuing to get out to vote. Almost 1.3 million North Carolina residents, including more than 41,000 in Buncombe County, have already cast ballots in the 2022 General Election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
Asheville woman fights to get cat back after it's taken to shelter, adopted by new family
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has spent the last few weeks fighting to get her missing cat back after it was found, taken to a shelter, and adopted by a new family. Chevelle Griffin last saw her 1.5-year-old cat, Sally, on October 18. “She is very loving,”...
Police partner with WCU social work interns, see better outcomes in de-escalation tactics
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Police departments across the country are exploring better ways to respond to calls, and that includes Sylva Police Department. There’s a new approach by the Sylva Police Department through its partnership with social work interns from Western Carolina University. Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton...
Drugs, ghost gun confiscated from teenager during arrest, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile is in custody after Asheville police say they were following up on a recent tip. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says detectives were following up on a tip about a recent exchange of gunfire in West Asheville when they encountered a teenager on Nov. 1, 2022 who was believed to be a person of interest.
New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
Ministry gives away free winter gear items to those in need, still taking donations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is making sure those in need will be staying warm this winter. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries hosted its annual Coats for the Cold event Saturday, Nov. 5, during which they gave away essential winter gear. Hundreds visited the ministry during the event...
Two years later, ribbon cutting held for new Old Fort Elementary School building
OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration two years in the making in McDowell County Saturday morning, Nov. 5. A ribbon-cutting was held for the new Old Fort Elementary School building. It was built in August 2020, but they were unable to host a community celebration then...
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
Thanks to Teachers: Amber Buehler
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to work on fractions in Amber Buehler's class at Apple Valley Middle School. "I like her class," says student Tyler. "She does a lot of fun stuff. Sometimes she’ll let us do group work, which is fun. She lets us choose our partners."
T.C. Roberson High School launches district's first e-sports team
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County high school has launched the school system's first electronic sports team. The e-sports team at T.C. Roberson High has more than 30 students participating, playing in national leagues for high schools. The group meets once a week, but students are competing on...
In its 25th year, touring Tattoo Arts Festival lands in Asheville for third time
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The third annual Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Anything and everything related to tattoos and body art is on display at the event. The festival brings together artists, performers and fans, all looking to show off...
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
