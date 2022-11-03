ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WLOS.com

37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Buncombe County officials have confirmed the first flu-associated death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Health officials say there are several respiratory illnesses circulating in western North Carolina, including influenza. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every year for those 6 months and older, as a way to prevent infection with the flu as well as make illness milder for those who do get the flu.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Drugs, ghost gun confiscated from teenager during arrest, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile is in custody after Asheville police say they were following up on a recent tip. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says detectives were following up on a tip about a recent exchange of gunfire in West Asheville when they encountered a teenager on Nov. 1, 2022 who was believed to be a person of interest.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Amber Buehler

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to work on fractions in Amber Buehler's class at Apple Valley Middle School. "I like her class," says student Tyler. "She does a lot of fun stuff. Sometimes she’ll let us do group work, which is fun. She lets us choose our partners."
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

T.C. Roberson High School launches district's first e-sports team

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County high school has launched the school system's first electronic sports team. The e-sports team at T.C. Roberson High has more than 30 students participating, playing in national leagues for high schools. The group meets once a week, but students are competing on...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

