According to a Nov. 3 report from CBC, Buhler Versatile has been sued by PFG Australia, an Australian distributor of ag equipment including the Versatile tractor line. PFG has operations in New Zealand, Australia and the U.S. and received the exclusive rights to distribute Deutz-Fahr tractors in the U.S. in 2017. The company has 380 employees.

2 DAYS AGO