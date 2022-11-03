ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

agequipmentintelligence.com

Buhler Versatile Sued by Australian Versatile Distributor

According to a Nov. 3 report from CBC, Buhler Versatile has been sued by PFG Australia, an Australian distributor of ag equipment including the Versatile tractor line. PFG has operations in New Zealand, Australia and the U.S. and received the exclusive rights to distribute Deutz-Fahr tractors in the U.S. in 2017. The company has 380 employees.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Asian benchmarks advance as markets watch China, inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions. Oil prices fell and U.S. futures edged lower. China reported its trade shrank in October as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls...

