Lima News
WOCAP offers heating assistance
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership are spreading the word that assistance with home energy bills is available. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Ohioans also may...
Lima News
Grand Lake Health names new practice managers
ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has named Jamie Tipton as its new practice manager for Grand Lake Primary Care. The health system has also selected Auglaize and Mercer General Surgery practice manager Elaine Pack as its next manager for the Neurological Center.
Lima News
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio announces next CEO
LIMA — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio’s board has named Aimée Sproles as the next Chief Executive Officer of the council, succeeding Roni Luckenbill, who will retire at the end of December after 44 years with Girl Scouts. Sproles is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Girl...
Lima News
Ohio: What to expect on election night
OHIO (AP) — Ohio Republicans will seek to retain their hold on every branch of state government this Election Day as Democrats look to a competitive U.S. Senate race as a possible pickup. The top race has Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan facing Republican JD Vance for the chance...
Lima News
Letter: Plenty of ways to help with the Democrats
Carole Daley’s Oct. 26 letter (Local Democrats must do a better job) addressed several issues upon which we can agree: Gerrymandering can “result in maps that are deeply unrepresentative” in Ohio districts, for which you can thank Republicans Matt Huffman, Bob Cupp and Mike DeWine. We also...
Lima News
Ohio high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 4
Sunbury Big Walnut 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21. Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Youngs. Chaney High School 7. Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Rocky River Lutheran W. 10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 35, Gallipolis Gallia 14. Steubenville 31, Bishop Hartley 0. Region 16. Cin. McNicholas 24, Eaton 0. Cin. Taft 26, Kettering...
