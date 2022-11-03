ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along I-81N in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. crash is causing more than five miles of delays Sunday, and has closed a portion of I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 174, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 N in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The crash is at mile marker 120.4 and VDOT reports both the north right lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers should expect...
wfxrtv.com

Two seriously injured after vehicle crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a crash early on Saturday morning where they report one passenger was trapped in the vehicle and another had been ejected. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:12 a.m. in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road on Saturday...
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg police investigate shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detectives said around 10:36 Saturday evening, police responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene. While officers were responding to the Pierce Street incident, another caller stated an adult male, who was in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Staunton schools locked down, 13-year old arrested

Two schools in Staunton were placed under temporary lockdown Friday morning after police responded to a report of a masked individual carrying a bow and arrow on the grounds of Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School. The incident began around 9:30 this morning. According to Staunton Police, officers located...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after shooting in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 1 p.m. Saturday. The Roanoke Police Department says around 12:45 a.m., officers heard a gunshot and saw a large group disperse at a parking lot in Roanoke. Authorities say the incident happened in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers located a man...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Craig Co. Schools closed on Monday due to staff illnesses

CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group on Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be...
WSLS

One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

First female K-9 with Bedford County retires

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy