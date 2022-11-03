ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Wheeling man guilty of cocaine charge

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Park, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.” Park admitted to the charge after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.
WHEELING, WV
Barbour County man sentenced for drug charge

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Wayne Dadisman, of Philippi, West Virginia, was sentenced to 136 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Dadisman, 50, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dadisman admitted to having...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
Two face murder charges in Fairmont beating death

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – What started as a suspicious death investigation is now a full fledged murder probe with two suspects. Thirty-three year old Shekea Fox and Naquan Warren, 32, both of Fairmont, face first degree murder charges in the beating death of Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan. Police...
FAIRMONT, WV
Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Second shooting in a week under investigation in downtown Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Downtown Morgantown was the scene of a shooting for the second weekend in a row. WVU Safety and Wellness released the following statement:. We are aware of a shooting incident off-campus at the intersection of Fayette and High streets at around 1:30 a.m. Morgantown Police is leading the investigation. Based on current information, there is no immediate threat to campus. Avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call 911. We will share updates as info is available.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Randolph County man charged with illegal trapping, baiting and feeding of wildlife

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Randolph County man is facing multiple charges after officers located a baited blind and live trap within the Monongahela National Forest. A hunter was apprehended and charged with baiting and feeding wildlife on public land, trapping during the closed season and using untagged traps, according to a social media post from West Virginia Natural Resources Police shared Saturday.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Man caught speeding arrested for driving revoked DUI

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle with a license which had been previously been revoked for DUI. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, he had been working speed enforcement in the Mill Creek area Wednesday at the time of the arrest.
MILL CREEK, WV
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV

