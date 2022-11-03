MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Downtown Morgantown was the scene of a shooting for the second weekend in a row. WVU Safety and Wellness released the following statement:. We are aware of a shooting incident off-campus at the intersection of Fayette and High streets at around 1:30 a.m. Morgantown Police is leading the investigation. Based on current information, there is no immediate threat to campus. Avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call 911. We will share updates as info is available.

