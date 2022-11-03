Read full article on original website
Wheeling man guilty of cocaine charge
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Louis Park, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Park, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine.” Park admitted to the charge after agents seized over two kilograms of powder cocaine and several ounces of crack cocaine from him. A large portion of the cocaine recovered was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona to Mr. Park in Wheeling. Agents also recovered $4,800 in cash and a loaded handgun.
Man with alias ‘KO’ pleads guilty to role in West Virginia drug conspiracy
A man who prosecutors say is known as "KO" Wednesday pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Harrison County.
Barbour County man sentenced for drug charge
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joseph Wayne Dadisman, of Philippi, West Virginia, was sentenced to 136 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Dadisman, 50, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Dadisman admitted to having...
Deputy receives multiple death threats following trespassing arrest
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges following the Friday investigation a suspicious person report in the Randolph County area. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, November 4, 2022, 911 dispatched a suspicious person call to the Mill Creek Show Building.
2 West Virginia men sentenced for meth charges in separate incidents
Two Barbour County men were sentenced Thursday for federal meth charges in separate 2022 incidents.
Two face murder charges in Fairmont beating death
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – What started as a suspicious death investigation is now a full fledged murder probe with two suspects. Thirty-three year old Shekea Fox and Naquan Warren, 32, both of Fairmont, face first degree murder charges in the beating death of Sean Gardiner, 28, of Detroit, Michigan. Police...
Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
Second shooting in a week under investigation in downtown Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Downtown Morgantown was the scene of a shooting for the second weekend in a row. WVU Safety and Wellness released the following statement:. We are aware of a shooting incident off-campus at the intersection of Fayette and High streets at around 1:30 a.m. Morgantown Police is leading the investigation. Based on current information, there is no immediate threat to campus. Avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. If you have information, call 911. We will share updates as info is available.
Philippi man sentenced to more than 11 years for drug charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Joseph Dadisman, 50, was sentenced to 136 months behind bars for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Dadisman pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count...
Randolph County man charged with illegal trapping, baiting and feeding of wildlife
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Randolph County man is facing multiple charges after officers located a baited blind and live trap within the Monongahela National Forest. A hunter was apprehended and charged with baiting and feeding wildlife on public land, trapping during the closed season and using untagged traps, according to a social media post from West Virginia Natural Resources Police shared Saturday.
Marion County criminal enterprise investigation yields another indictment
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – Officials in Marion County have the 18th indictment in connection with a probe into a suspected organized drug operation. In June of 2022, 17 people were indicted for operating as a part of an organized criminal enterprise that possessed and delivered controlled substances. Officials say...
Clarksburg woman allegedly threatened to kill chief of Veterans Affairs Police
A Clarksburg woman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill the Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police Vincent Kennedy, on three separate occasions.
FCI Hazelton inmate facing 11 new counts
A Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) Hazelton inmate has been charged federally with 11 new counts.
Morgantown police investigating late night shooting on High Street, no arrests made
Morgantown police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fayette and High streets early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to University Police, which is assisting with the investigation, at least one person has been injured and no suspect has...
Bridgeport man indicted on federal drug charges
A Bridgeport man was indicted on federal drug charges Tuesday.
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
Driver killed, passenger hurt in overnight UTV crash in Washington County
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 20-year-old man was killed and another person was hurt in an overnight crash in Washington County. According to the Washington County Coroner, the accident happened near 759 Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township at around 2 a.m. The coroner said Cole Shergi, from...
Man caught speeding arrested for driving revoked DUI
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle with a license which had been previously been revoked for DUI. According to reports from Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, he had been working speed enforcement in the Mill Creek area Wednesday at the time of the arrest.
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Police: Man living in someone else’s Morgantown apartment arrested for drugs
A man, who officers say was living illegally in someone else's apartment, was charged after officers removed him from the residence and found drugs.
