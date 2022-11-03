Temple police investigating fatal traffic collision involving truck

Temple police are investigating a traffic collision involving a truck that left a 68-year-old man dead on Wednesday.

Police said around 8:23 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of East Avenue H. A Ford Flex SUV was traveling westbound when the driver swerved into the path of a Truck traveling eastbound, said police.

"The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Flex died on scene, the driver of the truck was not injured," said police. "The driver's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.