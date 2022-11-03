Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
weisradio.com
Missing Person From Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Edward Clayton Kirkland. Mr. Kirkland is a 90 year old white. male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, at approximately 8:00am wearing. black...
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
wbrc.com
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Fultondale police officer struck by vehicle along I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along I-65 NB just past the Walker Chapel Road exit. According to Fultondale Fire Chief McKenzie, the officer was assisting a stranded driver whose vehicle was stalled on the interstate at the time of the incident. McKenzie said another […]
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 7-14: -Domestic violence from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Oct. 8. -Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A CD of photos of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
Bham Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Red Mountain Expressway lane, exit and on ramp closures this week
Birmingham motorists need to be prepared for some traffic slowdowns and closed exits and on ramps on the Red Mountain Expressway (also known as the Elton B. Stephen Expressway) this week. Starting at Sunday, November 6th at 7:00PM, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside (right)...
wbrc.com
12-year-old boy missing from Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham. Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds. Any information about his...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Second person arrested after body found in backyard grave at Mount Olive home
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second person has been arrested in the murder of 32-year-old Zachary Coates, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The JCSO says just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, deputies went to two different locations in attempts to serve a second arrest warrant and were able to serve warrants on 62-year-old William Vaughan McKnight.
‘May God welcome you into his kingdom’: Tuscaloosa man dies in crash with sheriff’s deputy vehicle
A 24-year-old from Tuscaloosa has died after a pre-dawn crash Saturday. According to a press release, Robert Brooks Robles was driving a Honda Accord around 2:07 a.m. when it collided head on into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit. Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of...
1 Killed in Head-On Collision with Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 69 in Northport
One person was killed early Saturday morning in a head-on collision with a county sheriff's deputy on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport, police have confirmed. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief at the Northport Police Department, said the wreck was first reported a few minutes after 2 a.m. Saturday. Northport...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department was notified at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspicious package left near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue. The security director for Temple Beth-El responded to the location and observed what appeared to be a backpack near the synagogue.
wbrc.com
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Comments / 0