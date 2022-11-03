Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
wbrc.com
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
wbrc.com
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
wbrc.com
Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 14
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 7-14: -Domestic violence from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Oct. 8. -Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A CD of photos of...
wbrc.com
12-year-old boy missing from Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham. Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds. Any information about his...
Bham Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Red Mountain Expressway lane, exit and on ramp closures this week
Birmingham motorists need to be prepared for some traffic slowdowns and closed exits and on ramps on the Red Mountain Expressway (also known as the Elton B. Stephen Expressway) this week. Starting at Sunday, November 6th at 7:00PM, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation is closing the outside (right)...
wbrc.com
One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
Fultondale police officer struck by vehicle along I-65
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along I-65 NB just past the Walker Chapel Road exit. According to Fultondale Fire Chief McKenzie, the officer was assisting a stranded driver whose vehicle was stalled on the interstate at the time of the incident. McKenzie said another […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
1 injured in shooting on basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills
Gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon on the outdoor basketball court at Shades Mountain Baptist Church in Vestavia Hills. Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said the shooting happened at 3:09 p.m. at the church on Columbiana Road. Ware said few details were available but said one person was injured in the...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Tough Day for the Locals As Six Calhoun County Schools Take a Loss
Calhoun County, AL – Six of the nine playoff teams from Calhoun County took it on the chin in Friday’s opening round CALHOUN COUNTY GAMES Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0 Gardendale 31, Oxford 14 Gordo 50, Ohatchee 6 Jacksonville 35, Bibb Co. 28 Lynn 42, Donoho 0 Piedmont 61, Oakman 0 Pleasant Grove 43, Alexandria 14 […]
Shelby Reporter
Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 26
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26. -Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a whiteGMC Yukon Denali valued at $20,000. Oct. 10. -Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from...
‘May God welcome you into his kingdom’: Tuscaloosa man dies in crash with sheriff’s deputy vehicle
A 24-year-old from Tuscaloosa has died after a pre-dawn crash Saturday. According to a press release, Robert Brooks Robles was driving a Honda Accord around 2:07 a.m. when it collided head on into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit. Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of...
