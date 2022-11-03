ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Officer hit in crash on I-65 in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a crash happened on I-65 northbound around 4:43 a.m. on Saturday morning. WBRC learned this was a crash involving a Fultondale officer. Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie tells us a car traveling on I-65 NB broke down in the...
Shelby Reporter

Sheriff’s reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 14

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 7-14: -Domestic violence from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. Oct. 8. -Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A CD of photos of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

12-year-old boy missing from Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Pelham. Damian Alewine was last seen in the Canyan Park area. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is 5-foot-3 and about 70 pounds. Any information about his...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead, Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department says an accident on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 has left one man dead and a TCSO deputy injured. The accident was reported on Hugh Thomas Bridge around 2:07 a.m. The accident involved a sedan and a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Fultondale police officer struck by vehicle along I-65

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fultondale police officer was struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning along I-65 NB just past the Walker Chapel Road exit. According to Fultondale Fire Chief McKenzie, the officer was assisting a stranded driver whose vehicle was stalled on the interstate at the time of the incident. McKenzie said another […]
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city councilor recapping 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham city councilor is calling the 81st Magic City Classic a huge success, with attendance comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Thousands of fans filled the seats of Legion Field stadium last week. City Councilman Hunter Williams, who is also the chair of economic development and tourism, says the event is one of the largest for the city each year and it makes a huge economic impact.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Municipal police reports for Oct. 7 through Oct. 26

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26. -Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a whiteGMC Yukon Denali valued at $20,000. Oct. 10. -Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy