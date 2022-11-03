Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
How to Stabilize Emotions in Difficult Conversations
Emotions can support or spoil the chance to achieve a satisfying outcome in a conversation, even more than your words. You can't stop emotional reactions, but you can choose what to feel next. Before you engage in a conversation, determine one or two emotions you want to remember to feel...
psychologytoday.com
Cultivating Happiness Through Purpose
Having a strong sense of purpose is linked to higher levels of well-being, happiness, and resilience. Our sense of purpose naturally changes over time, but can be strengthened. Reflective practices that cultivate an evolving sense of purpose include considering your life roles and what you are most curious about. If...
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Psych Centra
4 Examples of Boundaries with an Ex
Setting boundaries with your ex leads to clearer expectations of how you can move forward at the end of a relationship. Setting boundaries may be a good place to start if you want to improve your relationships. Limits allow space for your relationships to thrive and survive. There are some...
psychologytoday.com
The Ephemeral Beauty of Meaningful Coincidences
Synchronicity and serendipity have a wide range of uses and explanations. Some meaningful coincidences highlight the beauty of the present moment. Two unlikely coincidences, involving a podcaster and intuitive life coach, illustrate the numinous quality of some coincidences. The two primary meanings of meaningful in the term meaningful coincidences are:...
psychologytoday.com
Deciding Whether to Access the Subconscious
Clients rarely choose to interact with their subconscious on their own. Some say that they do not trust their subconscious. People may not want to hear subconscious input because it may cause internal conflict. Accessing the subconscious can help patients improve their self-reliance and resilience. I have been teaching patients...
Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships
For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
psychologytoday.com
How to Relieve Political Election Stress
If you feel strong emotions around the political election right now, you’re not alone. Because mindfulness helps us see clearly and free ourselves from unhelpful biases, it can support us in taking wise actions. A Buddhist teaching shares four opposing pairs of gain and loss, fame and disrepute, praise...
Thoughts as tools
My husband has a workshop full of every tool you could imagine. He can fix almost anything, tinker to his heart’s content, and build all kinds of tools. Having all those tools is useful in daily life, but not all of us our gifted at using machinery. What if we found a way to use a different type of tool to help us through life? What if we could use thoughts as tools? How would we wield them? Here are a few ideas.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Psychological Injustice?
Psychological injustice consists of a violation of a person's fundamental need to matter. Mattering consists of feeling valued and adding value. There are staggering financial and incalculable emotional costs to psychological injustice, including anxiety, depression, and aggression. To each, his, her, or their due. This is how justice is traditionally...
psychologytoday.com
Is It Possible to Grieve Someone We've Never Met?
A shared passion for art-making can form a strong relationship between people, even if they have never met in person. When celebrities die, we can feel genuine grief for the lost talent and for what their art meant on a personal level. Art is often tied to significant periods of...
Perspective: Attachment theory is not racist
Attachment theory, an important idea in child development, is being challenged by a progressive ideology that says skin color matters most when placing foster children in care. This is harmful to children who are already attached to established caregivers of another race.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
First Demonstration of Serotonin's Direct Role in Depression
There has been no direct evidence that serotonin plays a key role in depression until now. New research reported here uses a radioactive tracer and PET scans to show that serotonin activity is lower in people with clinical depression. While a small study, this work presents a new paradigm for...
psychologytoday.com
When Love and Politics Sound the Same
In the complex worlds of love and politics, almost every interpretation of truth is oversimplified or incomplete. Unlike facts, interpretations are inherently biased, driven by personal history and psychological coping mechanisms. Feelings about facts drive judgments about whether they’re important, relevant, illuminating, or misleading. Social psychology suggests that we...
psychologytoday.com
The Tyranny of Getting Stuff Done
Since time is finite, choosing not to do household tasks can be raising your standards, not lowering them. The anxiety to get things done is often (not always) driven by internal factors, because "stuff" doesn't actually care. It's time we push back against our overwhelming number of tasks and choose...
psychologytoday.com
Vulnerability Is Not Weakness
Vulnerability is inevitable, a constant hum in the background of our lives. Vulnerability is not weakness, nor is it danger. It is the moment your longing bumps against your limits to make your desires come true. By facing, feeling, and mattering when faced with vulnerability, you grow strengths that allow...
psychologytoday.com
How Does My Grief Affect My Children? 5 Tips on How to Cope
After a loss, first try to understand and manage your own reactions. Children are keen observers and will be alert to your words as well as your attitude and actions. Check in with yourself and with your child as you talk to assess what they are understanding and how they are doing with this loss.
