ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Police find second suspect in unprovoked tire iron murder

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A second person was arrested in connection to a murder in Clearwater. Last month, Jeffrey M. Chapman, 49, of Clearwater Beach died from blunt force trauma. Shortly after, police arrested Jermaine Bennett, one of the attackers. Bennett admitted to beating the victim to death with...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS News

Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy