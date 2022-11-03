Read full article on original website
Police: 29-year-old man jailed in killing of his mother at St. Pete home
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department say they are investigating the homicide of a woman whose body was found early Sunday morning in her home during a welfare check, according to a news release. Authorities say police found Harriet Owens' body was found in her home...
cw34.com
Police find second suspect in unprovoked tire iron murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — A second person was arrested in connection to a murder in Clearwater. Last month, Jeffrey M. Chapman, 49, of Clearwater Beach died from blunt force trauma. Shortly after, police arrested Jermaine Bennett, one of the attackers. Bennett admitted to beating the victim to death with...
CBS News
Suspect in custody for attempted murder charge of elderly man
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office have a suspect in custody for an attempted murder charge. According to reports, on November 1, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 4000 block of Copper Canyon Blvd. in Valrico after receiving a call from a woman advising that her husband had been attacked. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim lying in the bedroom with severe upper-body trauma.
fox13news.com
'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
St. Pete man accused of beating 14-year-old, pouring detergent into his mouth
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on a child abuse charge Thursday for allegedly attacking a teenager during an argument, according to police.
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Full press conference: Tampa police chief announces arrest of suspect accused of shooting, killing dog during robbery
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for shooting a man's two dogs on the street while he attempted to rob him. One of the dogs later died. The suspect is a 17-year-old who investigators believe is linked to other armed robberies in Hillsborough County.
2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say. The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
fox13news.com
Father grieves 3-year-old son after accidental shooting involving gun from mother’s boyfriend
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Pasco County father spoke about his grief Friday following the death of his 3-year-old son. The child accidentally shot and killed himself with a gun investigators said never should have been in the room. According to detectives, Elijah Morales was with his mother and her boyfriend,...
Payroll specialist stole over $10K from employee paychecks, St. Pete police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man who they say allegedly stole thousands of dollars from employee paychecks while working at two different businesses in 2018 and 2022.
2 struck and killed by car while crossing street in St. Petersburg
A woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck and killed by a car while crossing the street in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
Murder suspects from Virgin Islands arrested in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested two murder suspects from the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday evening, according to a release.
Video shows suspects damage multiple cars before murdering Jeffrey Chapman
The two suspects recorded themselves and even texted each other about the crime spree that ended in a random murder
10NEWS
Police investigating deadly crash involving Hart bus
Tampa police are currently investigating a deadly crash involving a HART bus. Drivers are warned to avoid the area.
St. Petersburg police lieutenant suspended after domestic battery incident
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police lieutenant was suspended after being accused of hitting his adult daughter in the face with an open hand, according to a news release. The agency says Lt. Robert Turner, a 24-year veteran on the force, was arrested in August by the...
Action News Jax
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
Man seen stealing $1K in merchandise from small Tampa business, owner says
Surveillance video on Wednesday afternoon shows a robber run out of the Heads and Tails with dozens of hats despite a store employee standing nearby.
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
