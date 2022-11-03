ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unified Community Connections holds Hoodstock XIX fundraiser on November 18

Unified Community Connections, a nonprofit agency supporting people with disabilities, will hold its signature concert fundraiser Hoodstock XIX in person on Friday, November 18 at The Winslow in Baltimore. When: Friday, November 18, 2022. Where: The Winslow. 333 W. Ostend St., Baltimore, MD 21230. Free onsite parking available. Time: 7:00...
Johns Hopkins University names Elisabeth Long to be its next Sheridan Dean of Libraries, Archives and Museums, succeeding Winston Tabb

Johns Hopkins University has a new head librarian. Hopkins this week named Elisabeth Long, currently part of the senior leadership team at the University of Chicago Library, to succeed Winston Tabb as its next Sheridan Dean of University Libraries, Archives and Museums. She’ll start Jan. 3. Tabb, who joined...
