The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: One woman killed, another injured, in Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Cadilac Derrick, 35, of Columbia, has been arrested for the shootings. He was arrested in Moberly and faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. The woman who died at the scene has been identified as Lea'johna Sanders, 22, of Columbia. The other woman,...
kjluradio.com
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia woman pleads guilty to possessing more than two pounds of meth
A Sedalia woman arrested last year after law enforcement found pounds of methamphetamine on her property pleads guilty. Audrey Bridges pleaded down Friday to one count of second-degree drug trafficking and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. In exchange for her plea, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed. Bridges will be sentenced January 10, 2023.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
DNA testing helps Columbia Police Department solve cold cases
A 1984 cold case was solved by the Columbia Police Department on Oct. 27 thanks to advancements in DNA testing. The post DNA testing helps Columbia Police Department solve cold cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen allegedly uses stolen gun to commit robbery
A Boone County teen is arrested for robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week. Korshawn Brown, 18, of Columbia, was taken into custody early this morning. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm. He’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man on probation for 2016 murder pleads down in gun case
A Columbia man on parole for a 2016 murder pleads down in a separate case. Tyrone James, Jr. was charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a firearm after Columbia Police pulled him for an alleged assault with a weapon in Jefferson City. During a search of James’ car, the officer found an assault weapon with an extended magazine inside a bag. James claimed the gun belonged to someone else.
lakeexpo.com
Halloween Candy Tainted? Lake Area Man Calls Cops, But It Was Just Bad Weed & A Stomach Bug
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has determined that a report of tainted Halloween candy was a false alarm. The Sheriff's Office says they found that the alleged poisoning was due to the person having recently had the stomach flu and smoking "old marijuana" after eating the candy.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man receives probation for setting estranged wife's house on fire
A Columbia man pleads guilty to setting his estranged wife’s house on fire earlier this year. Clarence Moore pleaded down Monday to one count of second-degree arson. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Moore was arrested in September after he called 911 to report that he’d just...
No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Convicted killer Renick wants a new trial; Court TV carried her December trial live in Columbia
A former Columbia spa owner convicted in the high-profile 2017 murder of her husband in Montgomery County is appealing her conviction. Americans across the country tuned into Court TV last December for daily live coverage of Lynlee Renick’s trial at the Boone County Courthouse. A jury convicted her of...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with murder for providing fatal dose of heroin scheduled for trial
A Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin is scheduled for trial. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was recently scheduled for a jury trial to begin January 10, 2023. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim died from a fatal overdose. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
abc17news.com
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
