Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

UPDATED: One woman killed, another injured, in Columbia shooting

UPDATE: Cadilac Derrick, 35, of Columbia, has been arrested for the shootings. He was arrested in Moberly and faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. The woman who died at the scene has been identified as Lea'johna Sanders, 22, of Columbia. The other woman,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia woman pleads guilty to possessing more than two pounds of meth

A Sedalia woman arrested last year after law enforcement found pounds of methamphetamine on her property pleads guilty. Audrey Bridges pleaded down Friday to one count of second-degree drug trafficking and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. In exchange for her plea, a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm was dismissed. Bridges will be sentenced January 10, 2023.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia teen allegedly uses stolen gun to commit robbery

A Boone County teen is arrested for robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week. Korshawn Brown, 18, of Columbia, was taken into custody early this morning. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm. He’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are investigating after one woman is dead and another is hurt after a shooting late Saturday night. Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 11 p.m on the 1600 block of Boyd Lane. Officers blocked part of Boyd Lane off with crime scene tape for several hours and cleared The post One dead, one hurt after Saturday night shooting in northeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County

A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man on probation for 2016 murder pleads down in gun case

A Columbia man on parole for a 2016 murder pleads down in a separate case. Tyrone James, Jr. was charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a firearm after Columbia Police pulled him for an alleged assault with a weapon in Jefferson City. During a search of James’ car, the officer found an assault weapon with an extended magazine inside a bag. James claimed the gun belonged to someone else.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
COLUMBIA, MO

