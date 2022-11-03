Study: KY is the second most “wrestling-obsessed” state

(WRESTLING-WORLD) – New data has revealed the states with the biggest wrestling fans, with West Virginia taking the top spot and Kentucky right behind.

A news release says the research, carried out by Wrestling-World , examined Google Trends data to analyze the past twelve months of Google searches across the country for search terms frequently associated with the world of wrestling. Officials say these terms were then combined to give each state a total score to discover the states with the biggest wrestling fans.

Wrestling-World says Kentucky ranks as the second most wrestling-obsessed state in the country. Kentucky has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for the term ‘pro wrestling’ and the second-highest searches for the promotion ‘Impact wrestling’, giving the state a total score of 680. Additionally, Kentucky’s most Googled wrestler is John Cena, followed by WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H.

A spokesperson for Wrestling-World.com commented, “This study seemingly highlights that the biggest wrestling fans seem to live in the East of the nation, with West Virginia taking the crown by a landslide.

