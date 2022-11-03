ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday

People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

2024 four-star quarterback Isaac Wilson has received an offer from Utah

Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) 2024 four-star quarterback prospect Isaac Wilson announced that he has received an official offer from Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah. The official offer to Wilson came directly from Coach Whittingham during pre-game preparations on Saturday. Wilson announced the offer on Sunday via Twitter:. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

No. 24 Dayton hungry ahead of opener vs. D-I newcomer Lindenwood

In a national college basketball landscape that tends to overlook and maybe even undervalue the Atlantic 10 Conference, there might be a tendency to label Dayton a "sleeper" or potential "surprise." The fact of the matter is this might be the most pressure-packed season in many years for the No....
DAYTON, OH
Yardbarker

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.
Yardbarker

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine isn't really on full throttle. He's yet to hit his straps to 100% after undergoing surgery in his left knee during the offseason. LaVine admitted as much after the team's 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, which was the fourth straight game. While this comes across as good news, his honest truth about his health does serve as a bit of a dampener to some.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Concerned With Chris Paul

Chris Paul has taken a step back in his offensive firepower this season, and head coach Monty Williams is a bit concerned. Following a controversial loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Williams doesn’t seemed pleased with his star guard’s lack of shot attempts. Williams appeared in...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: OBJ Heading to the Bills? #shorts

Von Miller mentioned the possibility of OBJ joining the Bills on The Voncast with Josh Allen. Today, he posted an Instagram Story with a picture of him and OBJ with the clock emoji. Comment if you think OBJ should go to the Bills. Watch the full interview with Josh Allen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW9eMVL-uSg&t=1505s Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Yardbarker

Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him

Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad. It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy