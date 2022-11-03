Read full article on original website
Sports column: Taking a look at the MHSAA’s next alignment plan
One of the oddities of the sports world is that fans love to think about future seasons as much as the current one. It’s what makes things like the NFL’s schedule release day — or, closer to home, the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s reclassification announcement — a big event.
Franklin, Williams power Vicksburg past Pearl
Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team remained unblemished during its busy early-season schedule. Malik Franklin scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half, Davian Williams added 14 points, and Vicksburg beat Pearl 49-44 on Saturday for its second consecutive victory to start the season. Williams and Franklin...
FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat
I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
JSU football leaves economic mark for Jackson, spiked enrollment for university
JACKSON, Miss. — JSU brought a party to Veterans Memorial Stadium the last two home games of the season, but it also brought in millions for the capital city. The annual homecoming and boombox classic Tiger home football games left an economic mark on Jackson. "It's really the convergence...
Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
Mississippi roundup: Bulldogs win wild one vs. Auburn; USM and Delta State take losses; Belhaven notches milestone win
STARKVILLE — A year ago, Auburn had a 28-3 lead in the first half against Mississippi State only to see the Bulldogs make a stunning comeback. Saturday’s rematch was playing out the same way in reverse. Mississippi State built a 24-3 lead in the first half but the...
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern
The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread.
Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Vicksburg. He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Johnson was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October […]
Mayor Flaggs announces he wishes to seek fourth term
During a live Q&A session on Friday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced he would be seeking a fourth term. When asked if he would run for office again Flaggs immediately responded, “Yes.”. “I want to see the port become a reality, I want to see M City become...
Prominent analyst shares Deion Sanders, Auburn concerns
While Auburn fans have made it clear who their No 1 choice is for their head coaching position, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Fox Sports college football analyst Bruce Feldman raised a few eyebrows Saturday with his comments on the situation. Although Feldman thinks that Sanders could be a...
Morning ‘Sip: Live in Clinton
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Clinton to find out about the Dinner & Movie event happening tonight, an upcoming market, and we have a live tamale demo!
Battlefield Trust campaign to raise awareness of erosion at Vicksburg National Military Park
The American Battlefield Trust is conducting a nationwide campaign to convince Congress to approve measures that will reopen now-closed sections of the Vicksburg National Military Park. “We’re starting a letter-writing campaign calling for studies and funding to repair those damaged areas in the park,” said Mary Koik, director of communications...
VICKSBURG FACTS: Mamie Thomas proves the future is fe-mail
Did you know that Vicksburg is the first city in the United States to have a female rural mail carrier?. On Jan. 27, 1912, it was announced that Mamie Thomas would begin her career as a rural mail carrier at the beginning of February, according to the 1912 Vicksburg Evening Post. Thomas’s application went through an extensive examination but she received the best percentage score, which was an average of 99.25.
