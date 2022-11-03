ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Taking a look at the MHSAA’s next alignment plan

One of the oddities of the sports world is that fans love to think about future seasons as much as the current one. It’s what makes things like the NFL’s schedule release day — or, closer to home, the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s reclassification announcement — a big event.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Franklin, Williams power Vicksburg past Pearl

Vicksburg High’s boys basketball team remained unblemished during its busy early-season schedule. Malik Franklin scored 14 of his team-high 24 points in the first half, Davian Williams added 14 points, and Vicksburg beat Pearl 49-44 on Saturday for its second consecutive victory to start the season. Williams and Franklin...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat

I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
TUNICA, MS
gojsutigers.com

Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern

The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for Vicksburg man

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 46-year-old Derrick Johnson, of Vicksburg. He is described as five feet seven inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Johnson was last seen wearing plaid pajamas and a navy jacket Saturday, October […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs announces he wishes to seek fourth term

During a live Q&A session on Friday, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced he would be seeking a fourth term. When asked if he would run for office again Flaggs immediately responded, “Yes.”. “I want to see the port become a reality, I want to see M City become...
VICKSBURG, MS
thecomeback.com

Prominent analyst shares Deion Sanders, Auburn concerns

While Auburn fans have made it clear who their No 1 choice is for their head coaching position, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, Fox Sports college football analyst Bruce Feldman raised a few eyebrows Saturday with his comments on the situation. Although Feldman thinks that Sanders could be a...
AUBURN, NE
Vicksburg Post

Battlefield Trust campaign to raise awareness of erosion at Vicksburg National Military Park

The American Battlefield Trust is conducting a nationwide campaign to convince Congress to approve measures that will reopen now-closed sections of the Vicksburg National Military Park. “We’re starting a letter-writing campaign calling for studies and funding to repair those damaged areas in the park,” said Mary Koik, director of communications...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG FACTS: Mamie Thomas proves the future is fe-mail

Did you know that Vicksburg is the first city in the United States to have a female rural mail carrier?. On Jan. 27, 1912, it was announced that Mamie Thomas would begin her career as a rural mail carrier at the beginning of February, according to the 1912 Vicksburg Evening Post. Thomas’s application went through an extensive examination but she received the best percentage score, which was an average of 99.25.
VICKSBURG, MS

