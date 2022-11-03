Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction

Everything you need to know about the South's Oldest Rivalry between UVA and UNC on Saturday in Charlottesville

The Virginia Cavaliers host the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday for the 127th edition of the South's Oldest Rivalry, which dates back to 1892. UVA has taken four of the last five matchups against UNC, but that's about all the Cavaliers have going for them as they come into this week having lost four of their last five games this season. The Hoos are seven-point underdogs at home against a No. 17-ranked North Carolina team that is undefeated in ACC play and comes into week 10 looking to take another step towards locking up the ACC Coastal title and securing a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

Read on for a full preview of North Carolina at Virginia, including details on how to watch, stat comparisons, offensive and defensive scouting reports, and a score prediction.

Game Details

Who: North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC)

When: Saturday, November 5th at 12pm

Where: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ACC Network

All-time series: North Carolina leads 64-58-4

Last meeting: North Carolina defeated Virginia 59-39 last season in Chapel Hill.

Spread: North Carolina -7

Over/Under: 60.5

Stat Comparisons

Opponent Snapshot: North Carolina

2021: 6-7, 3-5 ACC

2022: 7-1, 4-0 ACC

Wins: vs. Florida A&M 56-24, at Appalachian State 63-61, at Georgia State 35-28, vs. Virginia Tech 41-10, at Miami 27-24, at Duke 38-35, vs. Pittsburgh 42-24

Losses: vs. Notre Dame 45-32

After drastically underperforming in 2021, North Carolina has rebounded in a big way this season and now has the inside track on clinching the Coastal title in the final year of the divisions format in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels have raced out to a 7-1 record including an unblemished 4-0 record against ACC competition.

Much of UNC's success can be attributed to its high-powered offense led by the meteoric rise of redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who is likely to be the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Thanks to his superb play and a plethora of offensive weapons, the Tar Heels are tops in the ACC in most offensive categories and have scored enough points to offset a below-average defense that has just become more vulnerable due to some injury troubles.

Still, North Carolina is well-coached and has plenty of talent to be able to reach the ACC title game. The Tar Heels could potentially arrive in Charlotte on December 3rd for a showdown with Clemson with an 11-1 record. But first, they'll have to deny the upset bid of the struggling Virginia Cavaliers this weekend in Charlottesville.

North Carolina Offense vs. Virginia Defense

The 2022 ACC football season was tabbed the Year of the Quarterback thanks to return of several talented signal-callers like Sam Hartman, Devin Leary, Brennan Armstrong, Tyler Van Dyke, and other gifted QBs leading the ACC's teams. North Carolina was not included in that conversation for the most part after losing Sam Howell to the NFL. No one expected that after nine weeks, little-known redshirt freshman Drake Maye - who didn't even earn the starting QB job at UNC until just before the season - would be the runaway choice as the best quarterback in the ACC. But not only that, he has also put himself in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy as he is currently tied for 5th in the latest Heisman odds.

Maye has thrown 29 touchdowns through eight games, just nine below the ACC record for touchdowns thrown by a freshman quarterback, a record currently held by former UNC quarterback Sam Howell. His 29 touchdowns are tied with Ohio State's CJ Stroud for the national lead. Maye is tops in the ACC and 9th nationally with a completion percentage of 71.3%. He ranks 4th nationally and first in the ACC with 2,671 passing yards and he is the only player in the country with over 3,000 yards of total offense (3,110). Maye is dynamic with his arms and his legs (he is the ACC's 10th-leading rusher with 439 rushing yards), rarely makes mistakes (only 3 interceptions all year) and is the engine that makes this incredible Tar Heels offense run.

As a team, UNC ranks first in the ACC in scoring offense (41.8 points per game), 1st in total offense (502.0 yards per game), 1st in passing offense (334.4 yards per game), and 6th in rushing offense (167.6 yards per game). Those stats just about speaks for themselves.

Josh Downs is Maye's favorite target with 48 catches for 527 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 87.8 receiving yards per game ranks second in the ACC. Downs torched the UVA secondary last season to the tune of eight receptions, 203 yards, and two touchdowns. Maye can also throw to Antoine Green, who is equally dangerous with 23 catches for 563 yards and six touchdowns.

Virginia's Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II have been two of the best cornerbacks not just in the ACC, but in the country so far this season. They'll have to bring their A-game against Downs and Green on Saturday, as will safeties Jonas Sanker, Coen King, and Antonio Clary if Virginia wants to have a chance in this game. Additionally, UVA's pass rush ranks among the best in the ACC in sacks. The Cavaliers must win the line of scrimmage and put pressure on Drake Maye so that UVA's secondary is not left on an island against North Carolina's receivers.

UNC's ground game took a hit when sophomore Caleb Hood (43 carries, 250 yards) suffered a season-ending injury, but the Heels can still rely on dynamic freshman Omarion Hampton (78 carries for 358 yards and six rushing touchdowns) as well as Maye to keep the UVA defense honest and force the Cavaliers to respect the run. UNC's passing offense will get most of the attention, but the Tar Heels can also hurt the Hoos if they can establish a reliable ground game and sustain long drives.

Third downs will be key in this game. North Carolina's offense ranks first in the ACC in that category, converting on exactly 50% (53/106) of its third down attempts. UVA's defense has also been great at getting off the field on third down, holding opponents to just 34.7% on third down. If the Virginia defense can win on third downs, get the ball back in the hands of the UVA offense, and more importantly, keep Maye and the Heels on the sidelines, that could be enough to keep the Hoos in the game.

I fully expect Virginia's streak of eight-consecutive quarters without giving up a touchdown to come to an end on Saturday. But this UVA defense is capable of slowing down Drake Maye, Josh Downs, and the Tar Heels and prevent them from running away with the game. If the Cavaliers can do that much, maybe the Virginia offense can finally get itself going against a UNC defense that has been the weakness for Mack Brown's team this year.

Virginia Offense vs. North Carolina Defense

Just as this game pits strength against strength when UNC has the ball, it also pits weakness against weakness when UVA has the ball. We start with the North Carolina defense.

UNC's defensive ranks among ACC teams are as follows (ranks are out of 14 total ACC teams): 31.4 points per game allowed (14th), 462.6 total yards allowed per game (14th), 179.4 rushing yards allowed per game (13th), 283.3 passing yards allowed per game (14th). The Heels are giving up nearly 40 more yards per game more than the next worst defense in the ACC (Georgia Tech) and they have given up eight more touchdowns (33) than the next worst defense in the ACC (also Georgia Tech).

Essentially, the UNC defense has been doing just enough to let the Tar Heel offense go and win the game for them. Against the Virginia offense, the Heels won't need to do much in order to make that happen again.

Virginia has the second-worst scoring offense in the ACC at just under 17 points per game. The Cavaliers are gradually improving from a yardage standpoint and are having some success moving the ball down the field, but those drives simply aren't being finished with points. UVA's red zone execution has been especially terrible, scoring touchdowns on only 11 of 26 total red zone trips. The symptoms of UVA's overall lack of offensive production remain the same: Brennan Armstrong missing open targets, UVA's receivers dropping passes at one of the highest rates in the country, some puzzling play-calls from offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, the offensive line not giving Armstrong time to throw and also not winning the line of scrimmage to allow for an effective ground game, penalties, turnovers, and failing to convert on third down. The Virginia coaching staff and offensive players have maintained that it's only a matter of time before the yards turn to points, but time is quickly running out. UVA must now win three of its last four games in order to reach bowl eligibility.

Virginia lost an extremely winnable game against Miami last week and the UVA offense ought to bear nearly 100% of the responsibility for it. The Cavaliers failed to score a touchdown in all four quarters of regulation plus the first two overtime periods before ultimately falling 14-12 in four overtimes to a Hurricanes team that also didn't score a touchdown in the game. To say that Virginia's offense is off the tracks would be the understatement of the year.

With that said, this weekend's game presents a big opportunity for the Hoos to get things fixed and it just so happens to come against a North Carolina team ranked No. 17 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. The UNC defense has gotten better in recent weeks, holding Pittsburgh and Miami to 24 points each, but it has also gotten more vulnerable due to getting bit by the injury bug.

UVA transfer Noah Taylor is UNC's leading pass rusher with 3.5 sacks on the season, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. The Tar Heels will also be without defensive linemen Des Evans (25 tackles) and Ray Vohasek (14 tackles), who are out for the season as well. North Carolina still has plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball - namely, junior defensive back Storm Duck (4 pass breakups, 1 interception), linebacker Cedric Gray (2 interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a team-leading 83 tackles), and linebacker Power Echols (70 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks). But as a unit, the Tar Heels have plenty of weaknesses and that means opportunities for the Cavaliers to get into a rhythm offensively and finally put some serious points on the board - if they can execute, that is.

If there was ever a time and an opportunity for the Virginia offense to finally break out of this rut and explode for a big game, it's this week's matchup against this North Carolina defense.

Prediction

Virginia ought to have more success in this game offensively than it has in the last several weeks. UVA will hit on some big plays and I even think the Hoos will convert a couple of times in the red zone for touchdowns. But that won't be enough to keep up with Drake Maye and the UNC offense. The Virginia defense has been great for most of the season, but this Tar Heel offense presents a challenge unlike anything the Cavaliers have seen this year. This weekend, the Heels pick up their first road win over the Hoos in Charlottesville since 2016.

Score Prediction: North Carolina 31, Virginia 23

