Manchin Urges Bipartisan Deal To Protect Medicare, Medicaid
The West Virginia Democrat, who sank President Joe Biden’s ambitious $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda last year, suggests both federal health care programs are "going bankrupt" and have "tremendous problems." Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday called for a broad bipartisan deal to protect the solvency of...
KHN Morning Briefing
Rick Scott called out for wanting to cut Medicare and Social Security
NBC host Chuck Todd called out Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for playing political games with programs for seniors. While speaking to Scott on Sunday, Todd noted that the senator has called for making Social Security and Medicare eligible for cuts every five years. "Why do that?" Todd wondered. "Why put...
Centene Showers Politicians With Millions as It Courts Contracts and Settles Overbilling Allegations
On Nov. 2, 2021, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s reelection campaign received 10 separate $10,000 contributions from what appeared to be unrelated health insurance plans from across the country. The Buckeye Community Health Plan of Ohio, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, and Peach State Health Plan of Georgia were among the companies...
Pennsylvania Decriminalizes Fentanyl Test Strips
Previously the test strips were defined as drug paraphernalia, and the goal of the new law is to try to reduce opioid overdoses. In Texas, doctors threaten legal action over a delayed report on pregnancy-related deaths. And in Santa Clara County, California, a resident died from West Nile virus. On...
For Republican Candidates, Talk About Moms and Babies Is a Thorny Issue
A month before Election Day, as Republicans in Congress dodged questions about a proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tweeted that he wanted to talk about moms and babies. Grassley, in the midst of what may be his closest race since becoming a...
