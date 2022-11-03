ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

khn.org

Manchin Urges Bipartisan Deal To Protect Medicare, Medicaid

The West Virginia Democrat, who sank President Joe Biden’s ambitious $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda last year, suggests both federal health care programs are "going bankrupt" and have "tremendous problems." Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday called for a broad bipartisan deal to protect the solvency of...
GEORGIA STATE
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

Centene, the largest Medicaid managed-care company in the U.S., has thrown more than $26.9 million at political campaigns across the country since 2015, especially focused on states where it is wooing Medicaid contracts and settling accusations that it overbilled taxpayers. Among its tactics: Centene is skirting contribution limits by giving to candidates through its many subsidiaries. (Samantha Young and Andy Miller and Rebecca Grapevine, 11/5 )
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

Rick Scott called out for wanting to cut Medicare and Social Security

NBC host Chuck Todd called out Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for playing political games with programs for seniors. While speaking to Scott on Sunday, Todd noted that the senator has called for making Social Security and Medicare eligible for cuts every five years. "Why do that?" Todd wondered. "Why put...
khn.org

Pennsylvania Decriminalizes Fentanyl Test Strips

Previously the test strips were defined as drug paraphernalia, and the goal of the new law is to try to reduce opioid overdoses. In Texas, doctors threaten legal action over a delayed report on pregnancy-related deaths. And in Santa Clara County, California, a resident died from West Nile virus. On...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

