EXCLUSIVE: Married At First Sight's Al Perkins CONFIRMS he will appearing on Love Island Australia

Television's worst-kept secret is out of the bag.

Channel Nine has confirmed that former Married At First Sight star Al Perkins will join the cast of Love Island Australia.

The Bondi chippie, 26, who appeared on this year's season of MAFS, will be entering the Spanish villa as a new 'bomb', or intruder.

Al told Daily Mail Australia this week he felt his personality was a lot better suited to Love Island compared to MAFS.

'Going on MAFS was one of the best experiences of my life, and everyone knows I was pretty unlucky in finding love,' he said.

'When this opportunity came up, I thought, "Why not have not have another crack and hopefully find love the second time around?"

'It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go over to Spain - the sun, meeting beautiful people and just having a great time. I can't wait.'

'I was a bit more suited for this,' Al added. 'Just sitting by a pool chatting nonsense with islanders and you're surrounded by the best-looking people.'

'I don't think I wore a shirt from the moment I woke up all the way until about nighttime every single day while I was in the villa,' he laughed.

Al said keeping his stint on the 9Now dating show under wraps was one of the hardest things he'd ever had to do.

He had to lie to his MAFS co-stars and friends by telling them he was going to Malaysia to visit family.

'I'm telling you right now, that was probably the hardest thing I've had to do in my life,' he said.

'I didn't even tell my dad I was going on the show. I kept it all a secret from everybody.'

Like the rest of Australia, Al can't wait to watch the new season of MAFS.

'I'll be tuning in, for sure. I can't wait to see all the new brides and grooms. I want to see who stayed in my room at Skye Suites, and the dinner parties,' he said.

The influencer also offered some advice for next year's participants.

'Just don't care what anyone thinks. Don't constantly be nervous about what the public is going to think of you. Just be yourself. I know it sounds really, really clichéd, but seriously, go in there and have fun,' he said.

