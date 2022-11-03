ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet After The Cavs Beat The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday evening, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics in overtime by a score of 114-113.

The Cavs are now 6-1 in the season in their first seven games, and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

After the big win, the three-time NBA All-Star sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

Mitchell posted two photos with Darius Garland and wrote: "Missed you kid @dariusgarland22 "

The post has 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Garland injured his eye in the first game of the season, and he missed the following five games.

Wednesday, was his first game back in the lineup, and he looked fantastic, finishing with 29 points, five rebounds and 12 assists.

Last season, he made the All-Star Game and averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest, so the duo of Mitchell and Garland is supposed to be one of the best in the NBA.

The Cavs acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster deal with the Utah Jazz over the offseason, and he has been outstanding in his first seven games with the organization.

Currently, the former Louisville star is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range.

As for the Celtics, the loss dropped them to 4-3 in their first seven games of the season.

Star forward Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 56 points and grab 20 rebounds.

They are now 0-2 against the Cavs this season.

FastBreak on FanNation

