Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee

The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.

"While rare, bears do pass through Tallahassee from time to time. Give the bear some space and it will leave the area on its own," the post reads.

FWC provided the following sighting map:

Any concerns about the bear can be directed to FWC at (850) 265-3676.