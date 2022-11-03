ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee

 3 days ago
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.

"While rare, bears do pass through Tallahassee from time to time. Give the bear some space and it will leave the area on its own," the post reads.

FWC provided the following sighting map:

Any concerns about the bear can be directed to FWC at (850) 265-3676.

Mark Flannery
3d ago

I don't mean to make light of the story, but I lived 11 years on the banks of the St. John's river in Debary Florida. Black Bears were frequently passing by. They can appear threatening but they, in my experience, not at all threatening or violent unless it's a momma bear and her cubs or come between the bear and a source of food.live and let live and do not disturb them or mistakenly think they are a source of amusement. IF you make that mistake you ...........

