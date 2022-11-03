Feds: Avondale man charged with hate crime after assault of UC student

An Avondale man is facing federal hate crime charges after he allegedly assaulted an Asian American student at the University of Cincinnati last year, prosecutors said.

Darrin Johnson, 26, was indicted Wednesday and arrested Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

He's accused of attacking the student on Calhoun Street in August 2021 and making racist comments referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

The release states Johnson told the student, "You brought the kung flu here…You’re going to die for bringing it.”

After he allegedly threatened to kill the student, prosecutors said, Johnson punched the victim on the side of his head, with the force of the punch causing him to fall and hit his head on the bumper of a parked car.

The student suffered multiple injuries, including a minor concussion, prosecutors said, adding two people who witnessed the assault held Johnson down until police arrived at the scene.

Hamilton County court records show Johnson was charged with assault and criminal intimidation in connection with the incident last year. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail, court records show.

Prosecutors say Johnson is facing a possible prison sentence of 10 years if convicted of a federal hate crime.