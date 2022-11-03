ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

TheDailyBeast

‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher

An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
SANDUSKY, OH
iheart.com

Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY

We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
The US Sun

Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’

NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
RadarOnline

FBI Arrest Member Of Militia Group Who Threatened To 'Murder' Federal Officials & Celebrated Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband

A far-right extremist part of a fringe militia group was arrested by the FBI this week after he threatened to murder federal officials and joked about the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, RadarOnline.com can confirm.29-year-old Aron McKillips was arrested by members of the bureau’s Cleveland, Ohio division on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.According to Daily Mail, McKillips was a “well known” member of the militia group Boogaloo Bois – a group seeking to overthrow the United States government by ushering in a second Civil War throughout the nation.Before his...
CLEVELAND, OH
103.1 Kickin Country

Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States

It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
TEXAS STATE
Ars Technica

After nearly 50 years, FBI identifies “Lady of the Dunes” murder victim

A 12-year-old chasing after her barking dog discovered the mutilated body of a woman in the Race Point Dunes of Provincetown, Massachusetts, on July 26, 1974. Law enforcement was unable to identify the victim, who became known as the "Lady of the Dunes." Nearly 50 years later, on October 31, the FBI announced it finally identified the woman as Ruth Marie Terry, a native of Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
AL.com

Rideshares used to abduct children, FBI warns

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is issuing a warning about people using rideshare services to abduct minors. In a public service announcement, the FBI said while such occurrences are “rare,” the notification was being provided “due to the high impact of such events.”. “The FBI warns the...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida

An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The dismembered bodies of four men were found in a river on Friday in Okmulgee, a town of around 12,000 people in Oklahoma.
OKMULGEE, OK

