Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Federal Officer Spots His Fugitive At Disney WorldStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Argument At NYC Restaurant Leads To A StabbingStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
NYC Influencer Nneoma Okorie Lands Role in Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special "A Whole Me"Kim JosephNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NBC San Diego
Fake Billionaire Fugitive Justin Costello Had Gold Bars, $60K in Cash, Mexican Pesos and Phony ID When FBI Nabbed Him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
Settlement Reached in Suits Over FBI Agent Posing as Associated Press Reporter
The Reporter’s Committee for Freedom of the Press will get a $145,000 settlement following a pair of lawsuits filed after an FBI agent posed as a reporter for The Associated Press and created a fake story. The long-running Freedom of Information Act cases led to appeals court decisions that...
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
iheart.com
Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY
We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
Haunting clues about Richard Allen’s ‘ties to Delphi Snapchat murder seen in shocking new cop sketch & bridge pictures’
NEW clues have surfaced which may reveal more about the man who was taken into custody in connection to the mysterious Delphi Snapchat murders, according to reports. Chilling photos of Richard Allen, 50, and his family have come to light, including a photo of his daughter posing in what appears to be the exact location where Abby and Liberty were last seen in 2017.
Man plunges 120ft to his death from 12th story balcony of luxury building in New York City
A MAN plunged 120 feet to his death from a 12th-story balcony of a luxury building early Tuesday morning. The high-end building in Manhattan overlooking Central Park had police cars and yellow tape in the front after a man is believed to have jumped. The incident happened around 1.40am at...
Brother Of Princeton Student Who Was Found Dead Calls Location Of Body 'Suspicious'
The brother of the Princeton University student who was reported missing and then found dead is raising questions about where her body was discovered. “The area she was found makes us feel it was suspicious,” Universe Ewunetie, the brother of Misrach Ewunetie told The Sun in an interview. “Some trees had to be cut when they were removing Misrach.”
Victim in NYC subway samurai attack linked to 2019 terror scare
A New York City sword attack left a former subway rice cooker bomb scare suspect bloodied and bandaged Thursday morning, images from the crime scene show.
Cops make arrest after threat against NJ synagogues — ‘Everyone remain vigilant’
A person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night. Interlaken police in Monmouth County first reported the arrest via a Nixle alert that the person who made the threat was a "lone actor who is an extremist." The news came during a call with state faith based leaders.
FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International cast changes (Who’s in, who’s out)
Although the FBI franchise on CBS is still in its early days, the three series that make up the hit franchise has already undergone so many major casting changes over the years. Just this season, we saw several casting shakeups as beloved characters departed in often shocking manners as new...
Wichita Eagle
American woman went from Kansas teacher to ISIS leader. Now she faces 20 years in prison.
WASHINGTON – A Kansas woman who admitted to supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization, including training a battalion of women and girls to fight with rifles and explosives, will be sentenced Tuesday and faces 20 years in prison. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, who was born in Lawrence, Kansas, pleaded guilty...
Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say
He threw chemicals at the federal employee as she walked to her office, officials said.
FBI: Michigan art dealer faked lung transplant in $1.6M art fraud scheme
A Michigan art dealer was arrested earlier this month and charged for allegedly scamming seniors out of more than $1.6 million in profit from selling art they owned at her gallery in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham.
Chilling text messages from brutal Ohio slaying of eight people revealed during trial
Chilling text messages showcased during the trial of an Ohio man charged with being involved in the murder of an adversarial family revealed details about a tense dispute in the run-up to the tragic loss of life.
FBI Arrest Member Of Militia Group Who Threatened To 'Murder' Federal Officials & Celebrated Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband
A far-right extremist part of a fringe militia group was arrested by the FBI this week after he threatened to murder federal officials and joked about the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, RadarOnline.com can confirm.29-year-old Aron McKillips was arrested by members of the bureau’s Cleveland, Ohio division on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.According to Daily Mail, McKillips was a “well known” member of the militia group Boogaloo Bois – a group seeking to overthrow the United States government by ushering in a second Civil War throughout the nation.Before his...
Texas Listed Among the Most Dangerous States
It's pretty obvious that crime is on the increase in the United States, and that includes here in Texas. A new report from 247wallst.com analyzed crime data from the recently released Uniform Crime Report, which is put out by the FBI each year. The report lists the most dangerous states according to the data released by the FBI.
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
Ars Technica
After nearly 50 years, FBI identifies “Lady of the Dunes” murder victim
A 12-year-old chasing after her barking dog discovered the mutilated body of a woman in the Race Point Dunes of Provincetown, Massachusetts, on July 26, 1974. Law enforcement was unable to identify the victim, who became known as the "Lady of the Dunes." Nearly 50 years later, on October 31, the FBI announced it finally identified the woman as Ruth Marie Terry, a native of Tennessee who was 37 at the time of her death.
Rideshares used to abduct children, FBI warns
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is issuing a warning about people using rideshare services to abduct minors. In a public service announcement, the FBI said while such occurrences are “rare,” the notification was being provided “due to the high impact of such events.”. “The FBI warns the...
Oklahoma man tied to dismembered bodies case arrested in Florida
An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The dismembered bodies of four men were found in a river on Friday in Okmulgee, a town of around 12,000 people in Oklahoma.
